3 NFL teams that could've made an offer for Aaron Rodgers

Aaron Rodgers is going to be one of the hottest topics of discussion for the 2022 NFL offseason, at least until he makes up his mind about what he wants to do with his future.

Many rumors have been swirling about his intentions for the upcoming season. He claims he is still undecided about what he wants moving forward, which has opened the door for speculation on a wide range of scenarios.

His vague stance makes it appear that all options are still on the table for the star quarterback. He could return to the Green Bay Packers for another season, request to be traded to a new team, sit out the entire season or possibly even announce his retirement.

He requested to be traded prior to the 2021 season but that was denied by Green Bay, so he may decide to go that route again this offseason.If Aaron Rodgers is made available in the NFL trade market, there are a few teams that will certainly make the Packers an offer to get him.

Rodgers has won the NFL MVP award in each of the last two seasons and four times overall, demonstrating his dominance in the position. He is capable of transforming just about any team in the NFL into an instant Super Bowl contender.

Dianna Russini @diannaESPN Aaron Rodgers will be informing the Packers of his decision soon, per league sources. I’m told there are multiple teams with offers on the table but of course, nothing can happen until the Green Bay Packers allow a trade. Aaron Rodgers will be informing the Packers of his decision soon, per league sources. I’m told there are multiple teams with offers on the table but of course, nothing can happen until the Green Bay Packers allow a trade.

While Rodgers decides what his plans are this year and the Packers debate their stance on the matter, other teams are preparing proposed deals for the All-Pro quarterback. Of all the teams that would likely be interested, here are three that could already have a trade offer ready to go.

3 NFL teams who could already have a trade offer to acquire Aaron Rodgers

#1 - Denver Broncos

The Denver Broncos are the team most involved in Rodgers' trade rumors, as they are expected to aggressively pursue a quarterback during the 2022 offseason. Their roster is built and ready to compete for a Super Bowl, but they are just missing a reliable man under center. They also recently hired Nathaniel Hackett as their head coach, who was recently Rodgers' offensive coordinator in Green Bay.

#2 - Indianapolis Colts

There have been multiple reports that the Indianapolis Colts could be looking to move on from Carson Wentz after failing to make the 2021 NFL Playoffs. If that's what they decide to do, then they will likely be in the market for a quarterback.

Aaron Rodgers is a massive upgrade from Wentz and would instantly transform them from a team fighting to make the playoffs to a team that could challenge for a Super Bowl.

#3 - Pittsburgh Steelers

The Pittsburgh Steelers are expected to be major players in the quarterback market during the 2022 NFL offseason. Ben Roehtilisberger has officially announced his retirement and their current options to replace him (Mason Rudolph and Dwayne Haskins) are uninspiring.

Tone Digs @ToneDigz Rodgers loves Tomlin. He can’t wait to play for him Rodgers loves Tomlin. He can’t wait to play for him https://t.co/3JxZnDvw1x

There are rumors that Aaron Rodgers is interested in teaming up with head coach Mike Tomlin and that prospect is definitely a possibility this year. The Steelers made the playoffs last season with Roethlisberger, but were knocked out in the Wild Card Round. Upgrading the quarterback position this year with someone like Rodgers could see them make a deep postseason run.

