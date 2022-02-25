"They will bail on him in a second if Jordan Love can play" - NFL analyst believes Packers are stuck with Aaron Rodgers due to young QB's failures

The speculation about the future of Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers continues to make headlines. Radio host Colin Cowherd, who isn't one to mince words, has a new thought process when it comes to the Green Bay Packers and whether they will agree to trade their Number 12 if he decides on that.

Cowherd believes that, if Jordan Love had performed well against the Kansas City Chiefs when Green Bay's starting quarterback was out with COVID-19, the Packers wouldn't have to even think about it. Considering all the drama the Packers have dealt with this season surrounding Aaron Rodgers, they would probably be eager to let him go.

"I think Green Bay would bail on Aaron in a second if Jordan Love could play. This is not who they are. In one corner, you've got high-maintenance, incredibly needy, weekly discussions on vaccinations, his feet, the negotiations, battling with the media, battles with his family, Hollywood friendly, leans into victimhood. In the other corner, you've got these farmers in Green Bay who just love building a football team and they love their family, this relationship's ridiculous."-Colin Cowherd

Cowherd, then, went on to compare Aaron Rodgers to Tom Brady and the way they handled their respective careers. He said that Tom Brady bought into the New England Patriots way of doing things but then said the opposite about Rodgers.

"Brady was never necessarily a New England guy, but he understood the Patriot way worked, and so he just did it. Now, we know, once he went to Tampa, and he's drinking and throwing trophies in the, you know, cross boats, that Tom has a second gear. He's actually, if you watch his social, he's pretty funny. He's pretty funny, dry wit, pretty funny guy, but he bought into the Patriot way respectfully. It worked. We've all done that, right? You'd like to party a lot more than your bosses do, but you know, it works for you. It works for your family, and you know, you play the good cop at work, but you know, you go out at night, go home, you have a little different personality or you go to a different company, but the Patriot way, Tom bought into."-Colin Cowherd

Colin Cowherd said that Aaron Rodgers isn't currently behaving as if he is doing things the "Packer way" and perhaps distanced himself from the organization. He then said the Green Bay Packers don't like to have this type of publicity and, if they could, don't want to deal with it.

"Aaron doesn't buy into the Packer way increasingly, I think he did early, but the older he gets he didn't buy into the Packers way. His takeaway is 'I'm gonna do what I'm going to do, I'm not even going to be vast, I'm not even going to be available for the biggest game of the regular season against the Chiefs, you're going to lose, and I don't care and I'm going to talk about it with zero guilt the next day on YouTube and that's just who he is, he's not buying in any of this. They don't like to be manipulated, the Packers don't like to be public. This is a marriage, they're staying together for the kids, I mean, they're legally married but they'd move off Aaron in a second if Jordan loved could play... He goes on a 12-day retreat and still doesn't have an answer." - Cowherd

Is Aaron Rodgers "bad publicity" for the Green Bay Packers?

Since the start of the 2021 NFL season, there has been a ton of drama surrounding Aaron Rodgers. The Green Bay Packers have never been a team that liked having players who made headlines for the wrong reasons.

The Packers are a part of the "Titletown" legacy. Aaron Rodgers may be bringing too many public relations issues for the team, and if they can part ways with him, they may just do that. But getting another option at a starting quarterback may also be a good alternative for the Packers as well.

