In mid-November 2015, the Green Bay Packers faced a challenging time with a three-game losing streak. Despite Aaron Rodgers' exceptional performances, throwing ten touchdowns against only two interceptions, their opponents managed to outscore them.

Following the last loss at home against the Detroit Lions, local ESPN reporter Rob Demovsky aimed to analyze the situation in his article titled "Five Reasons Why Packers Quarterback Aaron Rodgers Is Facing Challenges." Within the article, he raised the possibility that Rodgers' then-girlfriend, Olivia Munn, might have been one of the contributing factors, noting it as the fifth reason.

A longtime NFL agent told me recently that when he sees one of his top-performing clients play differently, as Rodgers has of late, the first thing he wonders is if something is going on in his personal life. There’s no indication that Rodgers’ relationship status has changed. Lions reporters said they spotted Rodgers’ girlfriend, actress Olivia Munn, at Lambeau Field on Sunday. Sometimes it's easy to forget that professional athletes have lives away from the field, and you never know what could be going on in their personal lives.

In a since-deleted tweet, Munn retorted:

Playing it fast & loose w/the journalism @RobDemovsky. Your professional skills are lacking... you must be having personal problems at home.

How complicated was Aaron Rodgers' relationship with Olivia Munn really?

Rodgers' relationship with Munn lasted from 2014 to 2017, and it was marked by reports of familial strife that fortunately did not severely affect his on-field performance. In early 2017, as he and Packers were deep into their playoff run, an insider told Us Weekly:

“Aaron is the one that has pulled away from the family, not the reverse. When he got together with Olivia Munn, his family told him they didn’t trust her and thought she wasn’t with him for the right reasons. That made him furious, and he ended up choosing Olivia over his family.”

But another source told competing entertainment publication People that Munn was not the cause of the strife:

“Olivia doesn’t really have anything to do with it. This is not her issue; this is the Rodgers family issue.”

Nevertheless, two months after Super Bowl LI, Rodgers and Munn split. A year later, she would open up on the Packer's family to SiriusXM's Andy Cohen:

"I have kind of avoided speaking about him for a long time... I don’t think either side of the road is clean, but I do think it’s not OK when you try to stand on someone’s shoulders and then throw dirt in their face, which is what I think they did with him."

