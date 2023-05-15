Aaron Rodgers has consistently been recognized as one of the NFL's most talented and accomplished quarterbacks. However, off the field, he gained fame as one of the most notable bachelors in the public eye.

Throughout his dating history, Rodgers had notable relationships, with the longest-lasting being with actress Olivia Munn from 2014 to 2017. However, their relationship was not without its challenges.

Reports suggest that Rodgers' family had reservations about Munn, leading to a strain in their relationship. Despite the family's concerns, Rodgers chose to support Munn, causing a divide between him and his family. Early in 2017, an insider told popular entertainment magazine Us Weekly:

“Aaron is the one that has pulled away from the family, not the reverse. When he got together with Olivia Munn, his family told him they didn’t trust her and thought she wasn’t with him for the right reasons. That made him furious, and he ended up choosing Olivia over his family.”

Another insider for Us Weekly told editors that when Rodgers' father Ed decided to discuss the intrafamilial rift with the New York Times, he and Munn were displeased:

"The couple don't want this public. The two-year rift is over the actress."

But a source for People refuted the rumors, saying that the issue among the Rodgers family was a private matter that did not involve Munn in any way:

“Olivia doesn’t really have anything to do with it. This is not her issue; this is the Rodgers family issue.”

Interestingly, shortly after these rumors circulated, Rodgers and Munn decided to end their relationship, possibly influenced by the negativity surrounding their situation.

Whom did Aaron Rodgers date after Olivia Munn?

Aaron Rodgers moved on to Danica Patrick after splitting from Olivia Munn

After parting ways with Munn, Rodgers took some time off from dating to focus on his career with the Green Bay Packers. However, he eventually found love again with racecar driver Danica Patrick in 2018. Their relationship lasted until 2020, after which Rodgers began dating actress Shailene Woodley. The two even got engaged but called it off in 2022.

Rodgers is currently dating Mallory Edens, daughter of Wes Edens, a co-owner of the Milwaukee Bucks. Rodgers himself also has an ownership stake in the NBA team.

