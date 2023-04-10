Odell Beckham Jr. signed with the Baltimore Ravens and did not sign with the New York Jets to potentially join Aaron Rodgers. He was reportedly part of the list of free agents the quarterback wanted the Jets to sign, though Rodgers refuted that report.

The Ravens nabbed Beckham for one year and up to $18 million and Rodgers evidently struck out. NFL reporter Jason Hirschhorn believes this is part of a trend of Rodgers' inability to lure star free agents to his side.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Hirschhorn said:

"Odell Beckham Jr. signing with the Ravens isn't necessarily Aaron Rodgers' fault. It is part of a trend though. Rodgers declared that big-name players sign with the Packers because of him a few years ago and, in the time since, that hasn't happened."

The Rodgers situation remains in limbo, which certainly impacts star free agents who want to join him. If Beckham had wanted to sign and play with Rodgers this year, he would have had to assume the Jets deal was going to happen.

It will probably happen, but it's been about a month since Rodgers declared his intention to go to New York and it hasn't happened yet. Anyone who did want to join him would have to wait the situation out and it might not conclude for a while.

Why did Odell Beckham Jr. sign with the Ravens?

Odell Beckham was one of the most interesting and coveted free agents on the market this year. Despite injury history and no playing time last season, lots of teams expressed interest.

He ended up signing with the Ravens on a one-year deal. Why did he choose them? There are probably a couple of factors.

Why did Odell Beckham Jr. sign with the Ravens?

The Ravens might have overpaid. They did offer a lot to a fairly risky signing and that may have been a big reason he signed. Other teams might have been hesitant to spend that much.

Though the Lamar Jackson situation is in limbo, too, many believe this signing might indicate that Jackson will either like the Odell Beckham Jr. signing and return or that he is involved in this decision somehow.

Either way, he chose the Ravens and if Jackson doesn't return, it might be an ill-fated move.

If you use the above quote, please credit Jason Hirschhorn and H/T Sportskeeda

Master Your Draft Strategy With Our Free and Easy-to-Use Mock Draft Simulator

Poll : 0 votes