Did Ravens panic with $18M Odell Beckham Jr. move? Baltimore’s history makes for depressing reading

With the Lamar Jackson situation going south, the Baltimore Ravens made a big move in signing Odell Beckham Jr. Whether or not this move has anything to do with Jackson remains to be seen, but it certainly feels like a panic move.

Odell Beckham Jr. is only signed to a one-year contract, but it's at a whopping $15 million. That's the same yearly value that Courtland Sutton makes and he doesn't come with an entire year off and a devastating injury history.

Warren Sharp pointed out that this move is much bigger than any move made for a wide receiver in the Jackson era. It's not even close.

Warren Sharp @SharpFootball Ravens largest per-yr average $ contracts given to WRs since Lamar Jackson became starter in 2019:



$15.0M - Odell Beckham Jr.

--------

$ 6.0M - Willie Snead

$ 5.0M - Sammy Watkins

$ 3.3M - Nelson Agholor

$ 3.1M - Rashod Bateman

$ 2.9M - Marquise Brown

Since Jackson took over, they've signed or drafted six wide receivers. The most expensive one was Willie Snead at $6 million. In fact, all six combined to make a little over $22 million yearly compared to Beckham's $15.

Most football fans knew that the Ravens didn't have many good wide receivers, but this is a stark description of how bleak it truly was. It's a miracle their offense was able to move the ball through the air at all.

The Odell Beckham Jr. signing makes little sense for the Ravens

The Ravens' addition of Odell Beckham Jr. would ordinarily be a good move. He can be a top-end wide receiver and even if he's not the same after injury, he's still the best wide receiver they've had in years.

However, at this juncture, it makes no sense for Baltimore. Lamar Jackson wants out. He's publicly requested a trade, so adding a top wide receiver might not help.

The Ravens might think that signing Beckham will smooth things over with their frustrated quarterback, but it could work the opposite way, too.

They refused to pay Jackson what he wanted, but will pay an injury-prone wide receiver who just missed a whole year of football? That can't be good for Jackson to hear.

Odell Beckham Jr. is signed with the Ravens

Plus, if the move is to entice Jackson back and he isn't moved by it, then it's a major bust. Beckham is good, but what good is he if there's no quarterback to throw him the ball?

He was frustrated playing with Baker Mayfield, but neither Tyler Huntley or Jackson are expected to be at the Ravens next year. It's a bad quarterback situation, so why bother throwing money at a top pass-catcher?

If it works out, the Jackson-Beckham duo could be really good. It just probably won't work out for the Ravens.

