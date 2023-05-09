Aaron Rodgers Fantasy Outlook: What to expect from Jets QB in 2023 NFL Season?

Aaron Rodgers is finally a New York Jets player. He brought down the curtains on a glittering career of more than one-and-a-half decades with the Green Bay Packers. During that span, he won a Super Bowl and four league MVP awards. His place in Canton will be a mere formality when he is eligible for induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

However, that is consideration for a later date and now he needs to get going with the New York Jets. His team traded away their second round pick for next year, rising to a first if he plays more than 65 percent of the snaps. That is a big giveaway and one only does that if they believe their new quarterback can bring them a Super Bowl.

And that is the outlook for Aaron Rodgers for his Jets career. It is Super Bowl or bust. If he were to do so, he will add another Lombardi Trophy to his collection, the lack of which is something that has been used to put him down. For the Jets too, it will mean the second ever Super Bowl win in their history. Both the team and the quarterback have a lot riding on this trade.

The Jets defense last season was the fourth-best in the league for yards allowed per game and points allowed per game. It was their offense that let them down. Aaron Rodgers has been called in to fix that.

So, let us dive a little deeper to see if he will be able to accomplish his remit.

2023 NFL season fantasy outlook: Aaron Rodgers, New York Jets

Aaron Rodgers has been surrounded by familiarity in his more to the Big Apple as he left behind the Frozen Tundra of Green Bay. He has Nathaniel Hackett as his offensive coach, under whom he won the last of his two MVP awards with the Packers. Additionally, both Allen Lazard and Randall Cobb have joined and they are intimately familiar with his playing style and system.

In the 2022 season, the Green Bay Packers finished with a 8-9 record. The losing record saw them miss out on the playoffs.

Aaron Rodgers ended up with a 91.1 passer rating, which is the lowest of his career since he became the starter. His 12 interceptions were also the highest of his career since his first starting season in 2008. For a quarterback who has built his brand on not turning the ball over, it was a sobering season. For fantasy purposes, one could not have considered him a starting quarterback.

That can give the impression that he is a player on the wane and the New York Jets have traded for a dud. But that does not explain the full situation. He struggled with thumb and rib injuries, both of which one would expect he would have overcome this season.

Also, he had to play with new wide receivers in Romeo Doubs and Christian Watson and not NFL veterans, which would have made the job harder. Here with the New York Jets, he has Garett Wilson, who had 83 receptions for 1,103 yards last season despite playing with four different quarterbacks. Allen Lazard and Randall Cobb, as already mentioned, are also there to help.

So, while based on last season he would not have been a starter, this season he should be a solid starting quarterback in fantasy rankings. And in real life, Aaron Rodgers will be hoping to live a fantasy of his own and get the second ring that he so sorely craves.

