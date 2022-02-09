Who is the favorite to win 2022 NFL MVP award? 

On Thursday, February 10th, the day before the Super Bowl, the NFL Honors award presentation will take place, announcing the MVP, coach of the year, offensive player of the year, defensive player of the year among other awards. Typically, the event is held a day before the Super Bowl, but this year it will be taking place on Thursday a few days earlier.

The most prestigious of all the awards of course is that of the Most Valuable Player. There are many likely candidates to be awarded this season's MVP, names such as Aaron Rodgers, Tom Brady, Cooper Kupp, Jonathan Taylor, Josh Allen and Joe Burrow all stand a chance of winning.

Aaron Rodgers is the favorite to win MVP

The oddsmakers currently have Aaron Rodgers as the favorite to take home the 2022 NFL MVP award. Rodgers is currently at -500 to win, which makes him an overwhelming favorite in terms of betting. This means you would have to bet $500 to win only $100 back should Rodgers go on to receive the award.

Rodgers is expected to win the 2022 NFL MVP award for the second time in as many years. If Rodgers took home the award, this would be his fourth MVP. The Associated Press announced its 2021 NFL All-Pro team earlier in January. That tends to be an indicator of who wins the MVP award come the end of the season. Of the 50 votes, Rodgers recorded 34, with Brady receiving 16 votes.

Rodgers led the Packers to a league-best 13-4 record while winning the NFC North. Rodgers went 13-3 as the starter this season, throwing for 4,115 yards, 37 touchdowns to just four interceptions, and led the league in passer rating at 111.9.

Tom Brady has the second highest odds to win MVP

Tom Brady currently has the second-highest odds at winning MVP. Brady's odds are currently at +350. Brady threw for over 1,000 more yards than Rodgers, leading the league with 5,316 passing yards, the most in a single-season in his entire career.

He also led the league in touchdown passes with 43, the second-most in a single season of his career. Brady guided the Buccaneers to a 13-4 record before losing in the divisional round of the playoffs to the Rams. Brady has a case for winning MVP, but the odds are in favor of Rodgers winning his fourth.

