Aaron Rodgers injury: Packers QB provides a big update on his lingering toe problem

There have been quite a few storylines surrounding Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers this season. But it seems that for some reason, it's his pinkie toe injury that has become the most fascinating to those around the world of the NFL.

The Green Bay Packers get a week to reset as they have their first-round bye. Their quarterback was once again asked about his toe injury and if he is continuing to get shots in his toe that will help with the pain and make him more comfortable when he plays.

The All-Pro quarterback said he hasn't taken one of those shots in a few weeks and is starting to feel better.

Rodgers believes that with the week off, he will be 100% next week for the Packers' first playoff game.

"Got through last week without doing one. It was just a pretty standard shot in the toe, very painful, a numbing agent. That helped get me through the games. The whole goal was to be able to not have to do that. It's been a few games without doing that. So I'm feeling good, practiced today, close to 100% but think I should be 100% by next week."-Aaron Rodgers on the status of his pinkie toe injury

What happened to Aaron Rodgers' pinkie toe?

The Green Bay Packers signal-caller initially injured his toe in November, shortly after his bout with COVID-19. He appeared to reinjure the toe on Christmas Day while playing against the Cleveland Browns.

His pinkie toe is apparently fractured as he has been receiving injections each week as well as only practicing one day a week in hopes of avoiding eventual surgery that he will need to repair it.

Last week was the first time since the toe injury occurred that Rodgers has practiced multiple times in one week.

The three-time NFL MVP revealed that while his fractured toe did get worse after being stepped on Christmas Day, he hasn't received an injection for the pain in a few weeks and hopes to continue that streak heading into the playoffs.

The Packers quarterback also said that the rest of the bye week is key to him hitting the reset button and being prepared for the impending divisional matchup and awaiting to see who the Green Bay Packers' opponent will be next week.

