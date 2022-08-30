"She was getting f*cked up" - Aaron Rodgers and Joe Rogan get candid about embarrassing moment for WWE star Ronda Rousey

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers recently made an appearance on the popular "The Joe Rogan Experience" podcast. The two global icons discussed an array of topics. One of them was the UFC and the recent event that took place, UFC 278, where Leon Edwards dethroned Kamaru Usman to become the new welterweight champion of the world.

This prompted the two to discuss the greatest head-kick knockouts of all time in UFC history. The two compared Edwards' knockout to Holly Holm's head-kick knockout over Ronda Rousey at UFC 193, which was one of the biggest surprises in UFC history.

Rogan explained the difference between the two knockouts and stated that Ronda was already getting fuc*ed up moments before getting knocked out.

Rogan said:

“You could ... Holly Holm vs Ronda Rousey, but Holly Holm was winning that fight. It’s a totally different experience. Holly Holm was avoiding Ronda. She avoided the clinch. She avoided the takedowns. She was dominating on the feet. Ronda was already beaten up by the time Holly landed a head kick. Ronda was getting f*cked up."

Rodgers added:

“That was a rough night for Ronda Rousey fans."

After that loss, Rousey's UFC career wasn't the same. She only fought one more time, at UFC 207, where she got battered by Amanda Nunes within 0:48.

Aaron Rodgers said he played some games while on percocets

Green Bay Packers v Baltimore Ravens

Rogan and Rodgers discussed many things in their recent discussion on the Joe Rogan podcast.

One of the most eye-popping things Rodgers revealed was that he played while being on a percocet at some point in his career. Rodgers said he used the drug to help manage his pain.

He said:

“It was more for pain management, so I wasn’t taking any high dosage, but stupid, ultimately," Rodgers said. “Here’s the thing: I had knee issues for a long time, and you take anti-inflammatories. You’re taking anti-inflammatories, they all come with a warning: If you take this more than a few weeks, you’ve gotta get your blood tested because it can do damage to your liver. There are so many things you can take now, anti-inflammatory things, that are natural, that don’t cause damage to your body.”

Rodgers has now confirmed on the record that he's experienced psychedelics and now percocets. Once Rodgers is retired, who knows what else he will experiment with.

