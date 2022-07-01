“I don’t think the division is going to look the same over the next few years” - NFL analyst claims Green Bay Packers are on the verge of collapse

The NFC North has belonged to the Green Bay Packers ever since Aaron Rodgers took over as quarterback in 2008.

He has an all-time record of 56-21-1 against division teams. In the last two seasons, he's thrown 38 touchdowns and 0 interceptions against those teams.

While he's dominated the division for years, the 38-year-old quarterback is nearing retirement, and we could see the downfall of the Packers in the near future.

Joy Taylor talked about how the Packers might not perform as well, especially after losing their best weapon in Davante Adams.

Taylor said:

"But I also think that we saw enough star quality, and Justin feels that, if he continues to develop, we are going to see a difference. When the Chicago Bears are in the playoffs in winning playoff games. Like that's something to get excited about. They haven't won a playoff game since 2010.

"So we don't remember quite what that was because that was quite a while ago. But the other thing is that everyone in Green Bay is acting like it's no big deal that Davante Adams is gone. Devonte had 123 receptions and 169 targets from Aaron Rodgers last year. He's no longer there. The next closest target was Aaron Jones, who had 52 and 65 targets, 52, receptions, 65 targets. So that's a discrepancy."

Taylor added that she doesn't think the division will look the same in the next few years:

"So I don't think that the division is going to look the same over the next few years. I'm very excited about Justin Fields. I hope he continues to develop. And I had no doubt about his leadership ability and him being able to go in there and command respect in the locker room and around that city who got obviously very excited about him.

"But I'm looking forward to seeing how he plays this year and how they take a step up. My question about how that's gonna go is, of course, the organization. Because we haven't we haven't seen that in a while."

This could be the last year the Green Bay Packers have Aaron Rodgers under center

Minnesota Vikings v Green Bay Packers

While the Packers lost Davante Adams due to trade this off-season, they could lose Rodgers next season.

That would be back-to-back off-seasons losing Davante Adams and Aaron Rodgers.

Rodgers flirted with the idea of retiring multiple times in the last few years, including this off-season.

Even during his friendly golf match "The Match", he admitted he always thinks about retiring.

Dov Kleiman @NFL_DovKleiman



“I think about it (retirement) all the time,” @AaronRodgers12 on retirement last night on The Match.“I think about it (retirement) all the time,” .@AaronRodgers12 on retirement last night on The Match.“I think about it (retirement) all the time,” https://t.co/Hj4w6o6UwF

The division will look different once and if Rodgers retires.

