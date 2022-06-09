"My back is against the wall" - Veteran WR relying on Aaron Rodgers and the Packers to revive career

New Green Bay Packers wide receiver Sammy Watkins was drafted fourth-overall in the 2014 NFL draft and hasn't quite lived up to his expectations. In his eight-year career, he's only recorded a single 1,000-yard season and hasn't looked like a productive receiver.

Watkins spent last season with the Baltimore Ravens, where he recorded just 394 receiving yards and a touchdown. He signed with the Green Bay Packers this offseason on a one-year deal.

Watkins is hoping his new stint with the Green Bay Packers will revive his career.

Here's what he said:

“I think I told the coaches, ‘My back is against the wall.' My career hasn’t been what I projected it to be, and it’s a great opportunity for me to come here, play hard, catch a ton of balls, compete at the highest level and win games and fight to stay healthy. That’s been the knock on my career — to stay on the field.”

He continued:

“I think this is probably one of the best situations I’ve probably ever been in in my career, to play with one of the best quarterbacks in the league, one of the best coaches, one of the best organizations. To get this opportunity is really a blessing because I did nothing last year.”

The receiver concluded by saying:

“I’m not done yet, I feel like I’ve got a lot more in my tank, a lot more football to be played at the highest level, and hopefully I can be consistent and stay on the field. . . . When I’m on the field, I can ball; I can catch balls; I can score; and I’m a dominant player. But the key is staying on the field.”

The Green Bay Packers also drafted wide receiver Christian Watson in the second-round

Christian Watson NFL Combine

The Packers have lost a few key receivers this offseason. One of the biggest surprises in all of free agency was when the Packers traded away All-Pro wide receiver DaVante Adams to the Las Vegas Raiders. They also let fellow receivers Equanimeous St. Brown and Marquez Valdes-Scantling leave too.

They addressed this void by drafting rookie wide receiver Christian Watson out of North Dakota State University in the second-round of the 2022 NFL draft. Watson is 6'5 inches and 208 pounds of blazing speed. If he can adjust to the league, he could quickly become a new favorite target for Aaron Rodgers.

They also drafted Romeo Doubs and Samori Toure for depth and competition at the position, so they now have the numbers, but the question is whether they have the quality.

That can only be answered when the 2022 NFL season kicks off later this year. The only thing for certain is that Green Bay's new-look receiver corps is a guaranteed must-watch.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far