"Is this a f***ing joke?" - NFL fans cannot believe Aaron Rodgers' mind-blowing numbers against NFC North teams

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who is one of the best quarterbacks of all time, is still one of the best quarterbacks currently in the NFL. He took home league MVP this past season, leading the Packers to a 13-3 record.

Rodgers, especially, dominates in his division, the NFC North. He has an all-time record of 56-21-1 against division teams. In the last two seasons, he's thrown 38 touchdowns and 0 interceptions against those teams.

After learning this news, fans took to Twitter to react to the news.

This Twitter user is in disbelief after learning about Rodgers' dominant stats.

This Twitter user wonders how much success Tom Brady would have if he played in the NFC North.

This fan tweeted "cool," but urged Rodgers to win more playoff games.

This Twitter user thinks he would have the same success vs. those teams.

@nflnumber I could probably do that as well if I played the bears lions and Vikings every year.

This Twitter user referred to NFC North teams as Arena Football teams.

This Twitter user thinks those stats mean nothing if there aren't any Super Bowls being won.

@nflnumber All those stats don't mean squat unless the Pack is winning Superbowls. 20 years 2 HOF QB's and only 2 SB. Something just doesn't add up!

This Twitter user labels Rodgers "the King of the North."

This Twitter user said Rodgers doesn't just own the Bears, he owns the entire division.

@nflnumber Rodgers doesn't just own the Bears. He owns the entire NFC North.

This Twitter user is impressed by the stat.

This Twitter user labels Rodgers as the "GOAT."

Aaron Rodgers has great stats vs division teams but not in the playoffs

Green Bay Packers v San Francisco 49ers

Aaron Rodgers has dominant stats versus division teams and against much of the NFL. There's a reason he has won MVP in back-to-back seasons the last two years.

Rodgers, however, is not as dominant in the playoffs. He's 11-10 in his career and in 18 seasons has only one and has been to just one Super Bowl. In five NFC Championship games, he's 1-4, failing to make it to the Super Bowl four times.

When you compare his playoff numbers to Tom Brady's, for example, you can see how Rodgers isn't the same, dominant quarterback as he is in the regular season vs. less competition.

They both have 10 career postseason victories against NFC teams. The only difference is that Rodgers has played in the NFC for 12 more years than Brady.

In Brady's 10 playoff victories vs. NFC teams, he's thrown for 3,969 passing yards, 27 touchdowns, nine interceptions, and a completion percentage of 64.1 percent.

In the 10 games he's won, Rodgers has 5,365 passing yards, 42 touchdowns, 13 interceptions, and a 64.7 completion percentage.

It's alarming that, in just two years of being in the NFC, Brady has more playoff victories than Rodgers, who has spent his entire career there.

