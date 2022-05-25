Tom Brady is already proving to be more than a handful for NFC sides than Aaron Rodgers

Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers are two of the greatest quarterbacks of all time, and they both are playing at a high level even in their 19th and 23rd seasons in the league. The two have amassed more success than most quarterbacks that have played in the NFL.
One interesting stat between the two that shows a disparity is the number of postseason wins the two have against NFC North teams. They both have 10 career postseason victories against NFC teams. The only difference is that Rodgers has played in the NFC for 12 more years than Brady.
So how does Brady have as many postseason victories against NFC teams as Aaron Rodgers? Six of Brady's 10 wins came in the Super Bowl when he was part of the New England Patriots. He has beaten the Los Angeles Rams (twice), the Carolina Panthers, the Philadelphia Eagles, the Seattle Seahawks, and the Atlanta Falcons in the big game.
- St. Louis Rams (Super Bowl 36)
- Carolina Panthers (Super Bowl 38)
- Philadelphia Eagles (Super Bowl 39)
- Seattle Seahawks (Super Bowl 49)
- Atlanta Falcons (Super Bowl 51)
- Los Angeles Rams (Super Bowl 53)
When you compare Brady and Rodgers' stats against the wins vs. NFC teams, Rodgers appears superior, showing stats can lie.
In Brady's 10 playoff victories vs. NFC teams, he's thrown for 3,969 passing yards, 27 touchdowns, nine interceptions, and a completion percentage of 64.1 percent.
In the 10 games he's won, Rodgers has 5,365 passing yards, 42 touchdowns, 13 interceptions, and a 64.7 completion percentage.
Tom Brady's playoff records
While Rodgers and Brady are two of the greatest quarterbacks of all time, it isn't debatable who's No. 1. Tom Brady holds many playoff records. He owns the record for most playoff touchdown passes by any quarterback. He's thrown for 85 while Joe Montana and Aaron Rodgers are tied for second with 45. That's 40 less than Brady's!
The Tampa Bay signal-caller holds the record for career postseason passing yards with 12,720 and quarterback wins with 35 (the closest is Joe Montana's 16).
Brady owns the most career completions (1,135) and career attempts (1,801). He also owns the record for most interceptions thrown in the postseason (38).
Most importantly, Brady has an NFL-record seven Super Bowl victories, which is more than any NFL franchise.
With his accolades and accomplishments, Brady is widely regarded as the greatest quarterback of all time. It's insane to say that even entering his 23rd season in the league, he has a chance to make another legendary run.