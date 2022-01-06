"LeBron effect" - Davante Adams explains the influence Aaron Rodgers has had over the Packers locker room

Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams are the NFL's answer to Batman and Robin.

The two have long spoken of the affinity they have for one another and their partnership is one of the most dynamic quarterback-receiver tandems in the league today.

Davante Adams recently spoke to "The Athletic" about the effect that Rodgers has on the Green Bay Packers.

"He’s kind of got the LeBron effect with everybody. He has to play at an MVP level every week because that’s just what people expect at."

Adams has been a teammate of Rodgers since 2014, so he is certainly qualified to take the temperature of the room when it comes to how the three-time NFL MVP influences the team.

"He’s definitely spoiled the fans and the rest of the world with his play, but when you can consistently do it at that level, it’s really no pressure to go out there and just perform. What kills me about the way he plays is just how easy it is." - Adams continued

LeBron James has a similar effect on the teams that he has played for as well, so it's easy to imagine just how effective Rodgers is for the Packers.

Can Aaron Rodgers win his second Lombardi Trophy this season?

Minnesota Vikings v Green Bay Packers

Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers locked up the top seed in the NFC playoffs with a 37-10 rout of division rival Minnesota Vikings. Rodgers was excellent in the game going 29 of 38 for 288 yards passing and two touchdowns.

While Adams was able to break his own single-season franchise mark for most receptions, his previous tally being 115. He now sits at 117 catches heading into Week 18.

The team now has the opportunity to either rest some key players or perhaps they might opt to play their stars for a half to ensure there is no rust after the bye week.

The defense also appears to be getting healthy at just the right time as Jaire Alexander (shoulder) and Za'Darius Smith (back) may possibly return to the lineup.

Offensive lineman David Bakhtiari (ACL) also has the chance to possibly return as soon as this week. Of course, each of these players will require some time to get up to speed and will have to take things slowly should they return.

With their recent play on the field and key players healing up, the Packers can indeed win a second Super Bowl championship in the Aaron Rodgers era. It also doesn't hurt that the road to the Super Bowl runs through Lambeau Field.

