What will Aaron Rodgers be rated in Madden 23?

If Aaron Rodgers' 2021 offseason was a nuclear explosion, 2022 has been a sunny day by comparison. Soon after the Lombardi Trophy was hoisted by the Los Angeles Rams, the quarterback announced he would be returning to the gridiron in 2022 with the Green Bay Packers.

At the same time, the developers at Electronic Arts were coding him and the rest of the NFL into the game, undoubtedly keeping a close eye on the situation. With the quarterback now expected to return this season, he will also be available in the video game. With that comes a quandry for the developer. What rating will the quarterback be given in Madden 23?

What does EA think about Aaron Rodgers? Madden 23 holds the answer

Green Bay Packers v San Francisco 49ers

The longstanding narrative with Rodgers has been a superstar surrounded by a lack of talent. However, for the first time since winning the Super Bowl, cracks in the narrative seemed to be largely acknowledged by much of the NFL community for the first time.

trey wingo @wingoz With the retirements of Frank Gore and Ryan Fitzpatrick, only one player from the 2005 draft is under contract in the NFL for the 2022 season. He’s the reigning back to back MVP @AaronRodgers12 With the retirements of Frank Gore and Ryan Fitzpatrick, only one player from the 2005 draft is under contract in the NFL for the 2022 season. He’s the reigning back to back MVP @AaronRodgers12 https://t.co/jG2coNZpUT

Story continues below ad

After only putting up ten points in a losing effort in the 2021 divisional round with stars like Davante Adams and Aaron Jones, it seemed the quarterback was falling back into mortality. However, now without Adams, the quarterback has a chance to jump back to the heights of the scale.

Skip Bayless @RealSkipBayless Aaron Rodgers: clutch putter. Not so clutch playoff QB. If only the Packers played golf in January. Aaron Rodgers: clutch putter. Not so clutch playoff QB. If only the Packers played golf in January.

What was he rated in Madden 22? Rodgers' rating in that game helps inform what he could be rated in the next one. The two-time reigning MVP was given a 95 overall rating, according to EA's official website. Meaning, it would take an impressive 2021 season and offseason to see the quarterback's rating jump.

Story continues below ad

After winning the MVP the season before 2021, a second MVP could see the quarterback boost his rating. However, his play dipped in 2021 compared to 2020. In 2020, he threw for 48 touchdowns and five interceptions. In 2021, he threw for 37 touchdowns and four interceptions. As such, it would be hard to say he should be rated higher.

Story continues below ad

However, two straight MVPs is no small feat. As such, Rodgers' rating likely will not change more than one or two points compared to what it was in Madden 2022. Of course, it will depend on whether the developers value the MVP or the statistics higher than the playoff loss. Either way, the quarterback's rating is not going to go in the tank, but he won't jump into the 99 club.

Expected rating: 94 overall

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far