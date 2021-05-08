Aaron Rodgers offered lifetime supply of burgers and beer to stay with the Green Bay Packers

Disgruntled Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers was presented with a tantalizing offer to stay put in Wisconsin.

The owner of Mr. Brews Taphouse, Steve Day, is desperate to keep Aaron Rodgers as the quarterback of the Packers and offered the star and his fiancee, actress Shailene Woodley, the brewery's entire food menu and beer for free for the rest of their lives.

Free Beers and Burgers for Rodgers if he stays in Green Bay

Mr. Brews Taphouse opened its first restaurant in 2012 and has several locations across the state of Wisconsin, expanding across the United States as well. The restaurant prides itself on serving the best craft beer and the freshest ingredients.

Day said that the reigning NFL MVP, who is the face of the Green Bay Packers, shouldn't be allowed to just walk out the door and that he felt like he needed to do something. He says the offer is good for Aaron Rodgers as long as he stays in Green Bay and finishes out his current contract.

Burgers and beer probably aren't what dictates Rodgers and Woodley's career and life plans, but it's an offer that some wouldn't be able to refuse.

Mr. Brews Taphouse joins Packers vs. Aaron Rodgers negotiations with promise of free burgers, beer for life https://t.co/EBgaj5TLVm — The Post-Crescent (@PostCrescent) May 3, 2021

Day was quoted by the Green Bay Press-Gazette as saying:

"Seriously, we can't let Aaron go. No way, no how. Not only is he coming off another MVP season, but he is the face of our beloved franchise."

While it may not be the offer of a lifetime for Aaron Rodgers, it will get Mr. Brews Taphouse some well-deserved publicity.

The ongoing saga between Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers

For the past week, the Aaron Rodgers and Green Bay Packers debacle is all anyone around the NFL is talking about.

The talks should have been focused on the NFL draft and other roster moves, but it was mostly speculation about Rodgers' future. There have been rumors of possible trades and even retirement.

It has also been reported that the Packers have been looking at veteran quarterbacks that they can sign ahead of the team's training camp. The Packers reluctantly looking at options could be an indicator that they are concerned that Rodgers might not play for the team in 2021.

Packers have begun exploring QBs they can add to their roster for OTAs and training camp, per sources. Jordan Love currently is the only other quarterback on the roster, but the team also faces uncertainty surrounding Aaron Rodgers. Packers’ QB search includes some veterans. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 6, 2021

Of course, the only people who know what is happening between both sides are Rodgers and the Packers. But that hasn't stopped speculation surrounding the reigning MVP's immediate future.