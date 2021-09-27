Aaron Rodgers' priceless reaction after Packers' game-winning field goal vs San Francisco 49ers

Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers squandered a 17-0 lead to go down 28-27 and still managed to win 30-28 on a game-winning field goal by Mason Crosby.

In his 15th year, all with the Packers, Crosby displayed ice in his veins, a trait that has been his calling card as a kicker. In thrilling fashion, the game-winning field goal was kicked as time expired.

As soon as the kick was good, Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers was immediately jubilant. As Crosby prepared to make the kick, Rodgers squatted down the sidelines to anxiously watch the results.

As soon as he saw Crosby's kick sail through the uprights, Rodgers leapt up in the air, screamed, and began hugging and high-fiving several Packers coaches and teammates.

Rodgers then proceeded to walk down the sidelines, raising his hands and acknowledging the Green Bay Packers fans in attendance at Levi's Stadium.

Aaron Rodgers finally has reason to celebrate

Rodgers' excitement and reaction to the game-winning field-goal was obvious for two reasons. The first of those reasons being that the Packers had just won a hard-fought game against a San Francisco 49ers team only a few years removed from playing in the Super Bowl.

With players such as George Kittle, Trent Williams, Nick Bosa, and Fred Warner, the 49ers are a threat to just about any team when healthy. With those personnel doing their thing, the fourth quarter was a battle of attrition, with both teams leading at least once.

The second reason for Aaron Rodgers' reaction to the game-winning kick was because of the previous week's antics and news concerning himself and the Green Bay Packers. After last week's Packers win over the Detroit Lions on Monday Night Football, Rodgers went on a rant about the media and naysayers whose narrative about him was one of doom and gloom.

#PatMcAfeeShowLIVE "It's ABSOLUTE HORSESHIT to give a platform to people who have no idea what they're talking about as far as my mental state & focus.. I don't think I need to defend myself to people who aren't worth spending time on" ~ @AaronRodgers12 "It's ABSOLUTE HORSESHIT to give a platform to people who have no idea what they're talking about as far as my mental state & focus.. I don't think I need to defend myself to people who aren't worth spending time on" ~@AaronRodgers12



"It's absolute horse**** to give a platform to people who have no idea what they're talking about as far as my mental state and focus. I don't think I need to defend myself to people who aren't worth spending time on," Rodgers said.

The impact of the off-season drama with Aaron Rodgers

During that same week, there was a little melodrama concerning Aaron Rodgers' off-season and how it may have possibly affected the relationship between Packers head coach Matt LaFleur and 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan.

The two coaches are good friends, which explained the awkwardness on display when Shanahan reached out to LaFleur in the off-season to inquire about Rodgers' availability.

The two coaches squashed rumors of hostility between the pair and were both on to prepare each other for Sunday night's game.

The jubilance and excitement from Aaron Rodgers over Mason Crosby's game-winning kick could not have come at a better time this season for the MVP. Up next for the Packers is a game against Ben Roethlisberger and the Pittsburgh Steelers.

