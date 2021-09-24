Is Kyle Shanahan right that the 49es have the best safety duo in the NFL, and who are the top 5?

After the San Francisco 49ers won 17-11 against the Philadelphia Eagles, the safety duo of Jimmie Ward and Jaquiski Tartt were praised by head coach Kyle Shanahan. He noted how they did not allow the opposition offense and quarterback Jalen Hurts to go on offensive drives. He also mentioned how the safety duo had clean plays and did not get called up on penalties for pass interference.

In doing so, he said that his safety duo is as "good as anyone." But are they really the best tandem in the NFL? While we do not know that, we also certainly believe that they deserve to be in consideration for the top five safety duos in the NFL. Let's look at the best pairings in the NFL today.

Top Safety Duos in the 2021 NFL season

#1 Justin Simmons and Kareem Jackson, Denver Broncos

Justin Simmons is arguably the best safety in the league right now. He is good on short passing plays, but in deep plays he becomes majestic. He allowed just two catches exceeding 20 yards in the 2020 season and not a single touchdown.

Complimenting him is former cornerback Kareem Jackson. He is very good against the running game, with 90 tackles in the previous NFL season.

#2 Jordan Poyer and Micah Hyde, Buffalo Bills

Another safety duo that we cannot fail to mention are Jordan Poyer and Micah Hyde. Their versatility as a tandem is perhaps unmatched in the league.

Micah Hyde can line up both deep and short and he had 284 snaps in the box and 163 snaps in the slot in 2020. Jordan Poyer also came into his own when putting his body on the line with 124 tackles last season.

#3 Marcus Williams and Malcolm Jenkins, New Orleans Saints

The safety duo of Marcus Williams and Malcolm Jenkins might have slipped under a lot of people's radars, but they are one of the best pairings in the league.

Marcus Williams had only three missed tackles last season, while Malcolm Jenkins, in Mr Consistency, being reliable in every facet of the game.

#4 Quandre Diggs and Jamal Adams, Seattle Seahawks

This safety duo performs pre-defined roles. Jamal Adams is a monster in the box and had 24 quarterback pressures last season, something unheard of for a safety. Quandre Diggs, on the other hand, had five interceptions last year while playing in deep coverage.

Jake Heaps @jtheaps9 Getting fired up thinking about Jamal Adams, Quandre Diggs and Marquise Blair playing together this season. Speed, violence and attitude will be back in the Seahawks secondary in 2021. Getting fired up thinking about Jamal Adams, Quandre Diggs and Marquise Blair playing together this season. Speed, violence and attitude will be back in the Seahawks secondary in 2021.

#5 Jimmie Ward and Jaquiski Tartt, San Francisco 49ers

The list ends where we began with Jimmie Ward and Jaquiski Tartt. Both of them come from the same high school and have known each other for years. We will let Kyle Shanahan and their performance against the Eagles make their case for them.

