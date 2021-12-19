What is Aaron Rodgers' record against Baltimore Ravens?

Week 15 of the NFL season brings us Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers against the Baltimore Ravens. This seemingly rare matchup pits two powerhouse franchises against each other as they are both vying for pole position for the playoffs.

For the Packers, the question is whether or not the team can continue their run at the number one seed in the conference. The Ravens, meanwhile, are simply hoping that their franchise quarterback and former league MVP, Lamar Jackson, will be able to go today as he suffered an ankle injury in last week's game against the Cleveland Browns.

Baltimore Ravens @Ravens "Lamar has an ankle sprain. We'll look at it more tomorrow and see where we're at." "Lamar has an ankle sprain. We'll look at it more tomorrow and see where we're at." https://t.co/iM3f86k8Qe

As we prepare for this pivotal matchup, the question is raised: What is Aaron Rodgers' record when playing the Baltimore Ravens?

What is Aaron Rodgers' overall record when playing against the Baltimore Ravens?

Green Bay Packers v Baltimore Ravens

Aaron Rodgers has a 2-1 record when playing against the Baltimore Ravens. But unlike most teams that Rodgers has statistically dominated in head-to-head matchups, the Ravens have done a great job in limiting the damage that Rodgers can do against them.

In just those three games, Aaron Rodgers has completed 51 of 87 passes with four touchdown passes and four interceptions. This is good for a quarterback rating of only 58.6%.

During those games, Rodgers has thrown for a total of 643 yards with an average of only 7.4 yards per pass and has been sacked a total of seven times.

The Baltimore Ravens have historically been known to have one of the best defenses in the NFL. The team has always prided itself on being able to get to the quarterback through their unique and exotic defensive formations.

The team employs 3-4 defensive fronts, meaning that they deploy three defensive linemen and four linebackers. The 3-4 defense is known for putting pressure on the quarterback, which seems to have been the case in the three games that Aaron Rodgers has played against them.

Will Rodgers and the Packers defeat the Baltimore Ravens in Week 15?

Green Bay Packers v Baltimore Ravens

The answer to this question depends on a few things, including whether or not Lamar Jackson will be able to suit up today. But as of late, the Ravens have been struggling even with their MVP quarterback.

Lamar Jackson has seemingly regressed a bit, and perhaps this is in part due to the many injuries the Ravens have suffered since the start of the season. The Ravens will also be without the services of dependable receiver Sammy Watkins, who is out due to being placed on the Reserve/COVID list.

Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter Ravens’ WR Sammy Watkins placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list and is out Sunday vs. the Packers. Ravens’ WR Sammy Watkins placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list and is out Sunday vs. the Packers.

The Packers, meanwhile, look to continue their win streak as they reach the home stretch of the season.

And with the imminent return of cornerback Jaire Alexander and linebacker Za'Darius Smith, the Packers could well be on their way to bringing the Lombadi trophy back home.

