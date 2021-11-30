“When they get to the playoffs, he can’t have games like that” - Former NFL star shares concerns regarding Lamar Jackson

Lamar Jackson has shown us moments of brilliance this season, as well as moments of struggle. In Week 5 in primetime, Jackson had four touchdowns and no interceptions in a masterful win against the Indianapolis Colts.

But last week against the Cleveland Browns in primetime, Jackson had one of the worst games of his career. He threw four costly interceptions that kept the Browns in the game when their offense was sputtering. The Baltimore Ravens won, but concerns about Jackson began to brew.

Former NFL fullback Michael Robinson expressed some of those concerns on Good Morning Football.

NFL Network @nflnetwork



"I played fullback. I played in the trenches. This was a beautiful game." @RealMikeRob shares why he was impressed with the @ravens prime-time win.

Former NFL star shares his concerns regarding Lamar Jackson

Robinson is a former fullback who played for eight seasons in the NFL. He had an opinion on Jackson's interception woes that was projecting into the playoffs. Robinson said:

"Yes, Lamar Jackson threw four interceptions. And that's what I'm concerned with. Because when they get to the playoffs, he can't have games like that, it just won't happen, right? He'll be another legend that we talk about as being great in the regular season, and not being great in the playoffs. And to me, that's what Lamar Jackson is up against."

Robinson's worries about Lamar Jackson are fair. As masterfully as the 2019 MVP has played in the regular season, he's struggled mightily in the playoffs.

Jackson was sacked seven times in a first-round loss to the Los Angeles Chargers in his rookie season. He completed just under 50 percent of his passes in that game.

In his MVP season, the Ravens lost in the divisional round after receiving a first-round bye. The Ravens were embarrassed by the Tennessee Titans as Jackson threw two interceptions.

Although Jackson won a playoff game in 2020, he still has postseason demons to slay. The former Heisman winner has grown as a passer this season, and turnovers aside have been one of the best quarterbacks in the league.

Luckily for Jackson, when he has thrown two or more interceptions in a game this season, the Ravens are 4-0. His 12 interceptions are worrisome, but the fact that the Ravens keep winning shows the talent and structure of the Ravens' roster.

Jonas Shaffer @jonas_shaffer



Lamar Jackson is 4-0 when throwing at least 2 interceptions in a game this season. The rest of the NFL, per @pfref, is a combined 9-59.

The Ravens are now the top seed in the AFC after their victory in Week 12. They have a lot of competition for the first-round bye, but they're in the drivers' seat. Their biggest obstacle ahead is having one of the NFL's toughest remaining schedules.

Jackson needs to cut down on his turnovers for the Ravens to win games in the postseason. If he can do that, the Ravens are so well-coached that they could go all the way.

Edited by Jay Lokegaonkar