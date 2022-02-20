New evidence backs report of Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers' split

Aaron Rodgers is apparently a single man again. Until recently, he was engaged to actress Shailene Woodley, but apparently, the pair broke it off.

There have been rumors circulating for weeks that Rodgers and Woodley are no longer together and now there is evidence to prove it.

Celeste Spaghetti Director of Ayo Propaganda @C_Spaghett1 Oh Aaron Rodgers and Shailene Woodley called off their engagement? Rodgers missed two rings this year I see Oh Aaron Rodgers and Shailene Woodley called off their engagement? Rodgers missed two rings this year I see

Woodley was seen out recently without her engagement ring, which may likely prove that her relationship with Rodgers is over.

Rodgers and Woodley had been together for almost two years and the four-time NFL MVP announced his engagement to the actress during last year's NFL Awards.

The reason for the breakup is rumored to be because Aaron Rodgers reportedly continued to put his career ahead of Woodley.

The 37-year-old has never been married and has no kids, but over the years, he has been in several high-profile relationships with actress Olivia Munn and race car driver Dancia Patrick.

Patrick and Rodgers even brought a home together in California, but they eventually broke up.

At this point in Rodgers' career, he is choosing to remain a bachelor and devote himself to football. Many high-profile athletes have put their careers first over marriage and kids and get married later in life.

Maybe that's what Rodgers plans to do.

Aaron Rodgers isn't the only NFL player who has enjoyed the single life

Joe Namath was a notorious bachelor back in his day. The University of Alabama standout would be seen all-around town with women and remained a bachelor throughout his football career.

Namath didn't get married until he was in his 40's and married a much younger woman, whom he had two daughters with. They would later divorce, but it's not unheard of for players to choose to marry after retiring.

Rodgers' main love right now is football, and maybe being in a long-term relationship is taking up too much of his time.

Peter Bukowski @Peter_Bukowski When Shailene Woodley asked Aaron Rodgers about marriage she said, “Why not just give us a shot?” and that’s where he drew the line When Shailene Woodley asked Aaron Rodgers about marriage she said, “Why not just give us a shot?” and that’s where he drew the line

Aaron Rodgers is also in the process of trying to decide what his next career move will be. The four-time NFL MVP has made a career out of playing at the highest level while attempting to maintain a steady relationship.

Some athletes, like Tom Brady, whose wife is supermodel Gisele Bündchen, have made it work over the years. Despite being a very successful supermodel, she seems to have sacrificed quite a bit of her career after marrying Tom Brady.

Aaron Rodgers will now go into the 2022-2023 NFL season with perhaps a new team and who knows what his relationship status will be at that time.

Edited by LeRon Haire