Ranking the top 5 QBs to win Super Bowl MVP

The Super Bowl MVP trophy is one of the most prestigious awards in the NFL. It's awarded once a year to the player with the most outstanding performance in the Super Bowl. Only five players in NFL history have been able to win the legendary award more than once, and all of them are quarterbacks.

Of all the quarterbacks who have won the award at least once in their careers, here are the top five of all time.

Best QBs in NFL history to have won a Super Bowl MVP award

#1 - Tom Brady

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady

Tom Brady is the undisputed greatest quarterback in NFL history. He is the all-time leader in almost every passing category, including passing yards and touchdowns. He also holds the NFL record with ten Super Bowl appearances, seven Super Bowl wins and being named Super Bowl MVP on five occasions.

RETIRED @TomBradyEgo Tom Brady’s record of 10 Super Bowl appearances, 7 Super Bowl Wins & 5 Super Bowl MVPs will never get broken Tom Brady’s record of 10 Super Bowl appearances, 7 Super Bowl Wins & 5 Super Bowl MVPs will never get broken https://t.co/cw1o2D4tj8

#2 - Peyton Manning

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Peyton Manning

While Peyton Manning won two Super Bowls during his Hall of Fame career, he was only named the MVP in one of them. He is one of the greatest quarterbacks of all time, and will go down as one of the most consistently dominant passers in just about every season of his career. He holds the all-time record for NFL MVP awards, with five.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by David Nyland