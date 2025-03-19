Aaron Rodgers to Steelers or Giants? Exploring 4x MVP's potential fit after Vikings abandon QB chase

It is now down to two. There are just two teams left in the Aaron Rodgers sweepstakes after the Minnesota Vikings were reported to have decided to go with last year’s first-round draft pick, J.J. McCarthy, as their starting quarterback in 2025. The Vikings might still add a veteran quarterback to back up McCarthy, but it would not be the four-time MVP Rodgers.

This leaves Rodgers with two teams still interested in acquiring his services: the New York Giants and the Pittsburgh Steelers. We explore his potential fit with both teams.

Aaron Rodgers with the New York Giants

NFL: New York Giants at New York Jets - Source: Imagn

Pros

It will be the most seamless transition for his personal life. The Giants will allow Aaron Rodgers to continue to stay in New York and play at MetLife Stadium.

There are also an array of good young pieces in New York. It starts with wide receiver Malik Nabers, who is an electrifying prospect. He excelled despite subpar quarterback play in his rookie season, catching 109 passes for 1,204 and seven touchdowns.

Brian Daboll has proven himself as an offensive mind. He got the most out of Josh Allen and developed him into an MVP winner. He also managed to squeeze enough out of Daniel Jones to go on an extended playoff run in 2022.

Cons

MetLife Stadium is where Aaron Rodgers tore his Achilles one game into his New York Jets career.

The Giants' offensive line has consistently been one of the worst in the league, not something you want as a 41-year-old quarterback who has been significantly slowed by age and injuries. The Giants defense has also been poor against the run. They allowed 136.2 yards per game, 6th worst in the league last season. It is also a roster bereft of elite talent outside of Nabers and nose tackle Dexter Lawrence.

There is also the looming cloud hanging out general manager Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll. The Giants' ownership group elected to keep both despite a disappointing 2024 season. They are in win-now mode.

Rodgers' failure to elevate the New York Jets led to a mass exodus from the organization, with both the head coach Robert Salah and general manager Joe Douglas fired in the middle of the season. His legacy will take a severe hit if he gets two regimes fired in New York.

Aaron Rodgers with the Pittsburgh Steelers

NFL: New York Jets at Pittsburgh Steelers - Source: Imagn

Pros

Aaron Rodgers will be walking into a winning situation in Pittsburgh. The Steelers have only missed the playoffs six times in head coach Mike Tomlin's 18-year tenure. Tomlin has also ensured that the Steelers have never had a losing regular season under his watch.

The Steelers' roster is also closer to Rodgers in age. Cameron Heyward has been with the Steelers for 14 seasons. Cornerback Darius Slay Jr. is 34, and both linebacker Tyler Matakevich and tight end MyCole Pruitt are 32.

Rodgers might also be more tempted by the wide receiver duo of George Pickens and the newly acquired D.K. Metcalf. The Steelers also have tight end Pat Freiermuth, and as a collective, is probably better than what the Giants can offer.

Cons

The four best quarterbacks in the world reside in the AFC. If Rodgers envisions playoff success, the Steelers will need to find a way past Patrick Mahomes, Lamar Jackson, Joe Burrow and Josh Allen. Two of them are in the same division.

The team is also fairly set, so Rodgers will not get to have a say in roster decisions like he did when he first joined the New York Jets.

Expectations are higher in Pittsburgh. Getting to the playoffs has almost been a given. The fans crave actual playoff success.

Retirement

Pros

If Aaron Rodgers is unsure about the New York Giants and Pittsburgh Steelers, he can also choose to walk away and retire. The 41-year-old is almost certainly a Hall-of-Famer. His four MVPs are second-best all-time and are only behind Peyton Manning, who has five.

Outside of winning another Super Bowl, there is not much Rodgers can do that will be additive to his current legacy.

Cons

The way his time ended in New York felt unsatisfying. Aaron Rodgers was still putting up decent numbers at the end, but the Achilles injury and the team's overall dysfunction derailed the Jets' run. It could leave a sour taste in his mouth.

He is also five touchdown passes away from passing Brett Favre in that metric and slightly more than 1,000 yards away from passing both Ben Roethlisberger and Philip Rivers in passing yards. How far does he want to climb in all-time lists?

