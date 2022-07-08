Is Aaron Rodgers' rumored new girlfriend Blue of Earth behind his mystery tattoo? 

Aaron Rodgers' new tattoo has social media buzzing. The Green Bay Packers quarterback revealed the artwork on his arm, which renowned artist Balazs Bercseny designed. This is the quarterback's first tattoo.

Featuring astrological designs, lions and an eye, the NFL star said he would explain "the elements" of his tattoo at a later date. He wrote:

"There’s a deep and meaningful story and connection to absolutely each element of this art piece, and I’ll share a little more about that one day. For now, just thankful for Balazs Bercseny and his patience and artistry."

Fans on social media have been busy trying to decode the meaning behind the quarterback's ink. However, there apparently seems to be some inspiration behind the design - his rumored new girlfriend, Blu of Earth.

As Rodgers' new tattoo made the rounds on the internet, Blu's tattoo from back in 2019 started gaining some traction. Not only did her tattoo feature similar patterns to that of the quarterback's design, it was also designed by the same artist, Balazs Bercseny.

Blu posted a similar message of gratitude for Bercseny. She wrote:

"An initiation. A return to truth. A stand for unconditional love. A right of passage. A reclaiming of my own body. Thank you to my soul brother, Balazs Bercseny, for adorning my vessel with your light."

Matching patterns and common designer aside, there seems to be further evidence of Blu's influence on the quarterback's new tattoo. Blu, host of the podcast Deja Blu, is apparently a big fan of felines. She has posted multiple pieces of artwork on Instagram featuring lions. Aaron's tattoo features two lions.

Even "The Eye," which is a prominent part of the 38-year-old's ink, is featured heavily in Blu's artwork.

How NFL fans reacted to the news of Aaron Rodgers' tattoo

Honestly, fans have been left confused about what to make of this new piece of information about his new tattoo. One fan wrote:

"BREAKING: Can confirm Aaron Rodgers and his purported new girlfriend, Blu of Earth (actual name) now have matching tattoos from the same artist. Either we’re gonna crash and burn or we have the powers of witchcraft on our side. Only time will tell."

Joey Berry @joey_barely #bluofearth #relax BREAKING: Can confirm Aaron Rodgers and his purported new girlfriend, Blu of Earth (actual name) now have matching tattoos from the same artist. Either we’re gonna crash and burn or we have the powers of witchcraft on our side. Only time will tell. #gopackgo BREAKING: Can confirm Aaron Rodgers and his purported new girlfriend, Blu of Earth (actual name) now have matching tattoos from the same artist. Either we’re gonna crash and burn or we have the powers of witchcraft on our side. Only time will tell. #gopackgo #bluofearth #relax https://t.co/Y1Be2Krjdo

Another fan wrote:

"Did some research m on the IG account of Aaron rodgers’s new homeopathic medicine GF Blu after seeing his new tattoo and what I found was better than I could have possibly hoped for (she got rid of the dreads sometime in 2020 lol)"

Jacqueline (DJ Horse Jeans) @Horse_Jeans Did some research m on the IG account of Aaron rodgers’s new homeopathic medicine GF Blu after seeing his new tattoo and what I found was better than I could have possibly hoped for (she got rid of the dreads sometime in 2020 lol) Did some research m on the IG account of Aaron rodgers’s new homeopathic medicine GF Blu after seeing his new tattoo and what I found was better than I could have possibly hoped for (she got rid of the dreads sometime in 2020 lol) https://t.co/WpyUoQUeqs

Nate Atkins @Nate_Atkins3 Starting to think Aaron Rodgers’ tattoo is something his new alleged witch girlfriend Blu of Earth made to get every Bears player arrested.



Think she knows the powerball numbers for Saturday? Starting to think Aaron Rodgers’ tattoo is something his new alleged witch girlfriend Blu of Earth made to get every Bears player arrested. Think she knows the powerball numbers for Saturday?

Aaron Rodgers has sent the internet into a frenzy with rumors about his new girlfriend and now his tattoo. Until and unless the quarterback himself explains the "deep and thoughtful" meaning behind his ink, new theories are bound to come up, and each one will likely be crazier than its predecessor.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far