"Twitter is undeFEETED" - Packers backup QB Kurt Benkert can't get enough of new Aaron Rodgers toe merch

This season, Aaron Rodgers has provided NFL fans, players, coaches, and pundits alike with enough material to cover Jimmy Kimmel's monolougues for, at least, a month. From pre-season rumblings about wanting more input into personnel decisions to being "immunized" and COVID toe-gate, Aaron Rodgers has had an NFL season the likes of which we have never seen before.

And now this.

Packers backup quarterback Kurt Benkert has joined in on the fun over Aaron Rodgers' toe.

Aaron Rodgers' toe gets its own merchandise to the amusement of Packers backup QB Kurt Benkert

Now we have seen it all. Kurt Benkert, the backup quarterback for the Green Bay Packers, recently re-tweeted a tweet about someone who is making money from the news and attention received from Aaron Rodgers' toe(s). An individual by the name of Dakota Mitchell has had shirts designed with Rodgers holding up his toe as he did during the now infamous virtual press conference.

AS can be seen in the re-tweet above, the shirts each have a different tagline on them as well. Apparently, this caught the eye of Benkert who appropriately applied the following headline:

"Twiiter is undeFEETED."

It doesn't get any more original than that.

Will Aaron Rodgers miss time with the injury to his toe?

Ian Rapoport @RapSheet #Packers QB Aaron Rodgers does not plan to have surgery on his toe at this time, per me and @TomPelissero . At this time is key. The hope is during the bye it will heal and improve. #Packers QB Aaron Rodgers does not plan to have surgery on his toe at this time, per me and @TomPelissero. At this time is key. The hope is during the bye it will heal and improve.

Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers are now on day three of their Week 13 bye week. Rodgers was rumored to be debating whether or not to have surgery during the bye week to relieve some of the pain that he was feeling.

But Rodgers soon answered those questions on his weekly appearance on The Pat McAfee Show.

Here is what Rodgers had to say about the possibility of having surgery, as well as the possibility of having to miss time to recover from toe surgery.

"We're hoping to avoid surgery, obviously, but the surgery would be such a minor one, it wouldn't be something that I'd have to miss any time with. We'll kind of reassess early next week and make a decision, but ... I could have surgery on a Monday or Tuesday and play on Sunday."

For Packers fans, the only thing of importance from that quote was that, no matter which option he chooses, he is not expected to miss any time. That's important for a team that is in the thick of earning the top spot in the NFC for the playoffs.

