Aaron Rodgers accuses Packers coaches of leaking his medical information to the media

Aaron Rodgers has been in the news a lot more ever since lying about his vaccination status. Over the last few weeks, the Green Bay Packers quarterback's medical history has been talked about by fans, experts and players at length.

Rodgers has now accused team coaches and staff of being a possible source of leaks to the press. Speaking on the latest episode of the Pat McAfee Show, Rodgers felt bemused by numerous reports claiming he needed surgery to heal his injured toe. He lashed out at coaches and staff for possibly leaking classified information to journalists:

"With these reports – I don’t know where they’re coming from,” Rodgers said on the Pat McAfee Show. “I don’t know who’s talking. It seems like there are certain coaches that may have friends in the media that they don’t realize are actually just trying to report things.”

“There were guys for a while who had their people who they would leak stuff to,” Rodgers added.

Aaron Rodgers injury: Packers QB will avoid surgery on injured toe

Last Monday, NFL Insider Ian Rappoport reported that surgery remains a possibility for Rodgers as the Packers have a bye week, which means the reigning NFL MVP gets time to rest and heal his toe before the next game.

Ian Rapoport @RapSheet From @GMFB: #Packers QB Aaron Rodgers will have tests on his broken toe today, but it sounds like surgery is a very real option. He shouldn’t miss time, regardless. From @GMFB: #Packers QB Aaron Rodgers will have tests on his broken toe today, but it sounds like surgery is a very real option. He shouldn’t miss time, regardless. https://t.co/S7q4jZz8Ig

Here is what Rapoport had to say:

"Rodgers is now going to have some more tests today, and he has mentioned a couple of times the possibility of surgery. Usually at this point when you mention the possibility of surgery, it sounds more like the likelihood of surgery.

"If Aaron Rodgers’ tests go well today and he decides to have surgery, the plan is, of course, as he mentioned: fix that little baby toe that is broken, not miss any time, heal up in the bye week, get back for that Sunday night game against the Bears and be fine. That is the goal for this bye."

Just a day later, Rappoport and Tom Pelissero both claimed that Rodgers will not undergo surgery to fix his broken toe at this time. They reported that the Packers quarterback will instead use his team's bye week to rest and recover in the hopes that surgery will be avoided.

Ian Rapoport @RapSheet #Packers QB Aaron Rodgers does not plan to have surgery on his toe at this time, per me and @TomPelissero . At this time is key. The hope is during the bye it will heal and improve. #Packers QB Aaron Rodgers does not plan to have surgery on his toe at this time, per me and @TomPelissero. At this time is key. The hope is during the bye it will heal and improve.

Rodgers is only expected to return to the field on December 12 against the Chicago Bears in Week 14. Regardless of whether Rodgers undergoes surgery, the bye comes as a breath of fresh air for the quarterback and the team overall. The Packers sit second in the NFC with a 9-3 record, with the Arizona Cardinals (9-2) leading the conference as we approach Week 13.

Edited by Jay Lokegaonkar