Aaron Rodgers reveals the real reason he did not get the COVID vaccine

Green Bay Packers star Aaron Rodgers finally spoke out about the swirling drama around his vaccination status.

The Packers placed Rodgers on the COVID-19 reserve list earlier this week, effectively taking him out of this week’s matchup with the Kansas City Chiefs and possibly the Week 10 game against the Seattle Seahawks.

Soon after the news, reports emerged that Aaron Rodgers was also unvaccinated and not following the NFL’s COVID safety protocols.

Aaron Rodgers reveals reason he is not vaccinated

A recurring guest on The Pat McAfee Show, Aaron Rodgers, went into detail on why he decided not to get the COVID vaccine. He said that he wants to be a father in the “near-term,” and he had concerns that the vaccine does not yet have long-term studies on sterilization and fertility. He also said:

"I'm not some sort of anti-vaxx, flat-earther."

Of course, fertility issues are an important and valid concern when deciding whether or not to get a vaccine, much less the COVID-19 vaccine. If one of Aaron Rodgers’s primary concerns with the vaccine was infertility, then very few can argue with his worries about the vaccine. That being said, Rodgers’s flouting of the NFL’s COVID policy for unvaccinated players casts some doubt on his overall views of the vaccination policy.

When asked back in August on his vaccination status, Aaron Rodgers replied, “Yeah, I’m immunized,” which in context now explains how the NFL and the Packers have come to the point where one of their biggest stars is in the headlines for his vaccination status.

On The Pat McAfee Show, Rodgers expanded on his point and added more details, including quoting Martin Luther King Jr., criticizing the NFL’s COVID protocols, and saying he followed podcast personality Joe Rogan’s recommendations that he made on his podcast regarding treatment for COVID.

Reproductive endocrinologists say that no evidence thus far indicates that the vaccine has any adverse impact on male or female fertility, but that the disease (COVID-19) might adversely affect fertility.

There is currently no evidence that any vaccines, including COVID-19 vaccines, cause fertility problems.

Learn more: #VaxFact : You can get a #COVID19 vaccine if you are trying to become pregnant or want to get pregnant.There is currently no evidence that any vaccines, including COVID-19 vaccines, cause fertility problems.Learn more: bit.ly/2WWh9hT #VaxFact: You can get a #COVID19 vaccine if you are trying to become pregnant or want to get pregnant. There is currently no evidence that any vaccines, including COVID-19 vaccines, cause fertility problems. Learn more: bit.ly/2WWh9hT. https://t.co/qyPTDtJP1A

So while Aaron Rodgers will be out for at least one week due to testing positive for COVID-19, the NFL and fans alike will miss out on what could have been a very entertaining game between Green Bay and Kansas City. But in true Aaron Rodgers fashion, his absence from the field still manages to provide plenty of news fodder off the field.

