Aaron Rodgers, Tom Brady, Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes once shared screen in a competitive televised sporting event not called the Pro Bowl. As time has continued, the event has only become more celebrated as it saw the top representatives of the last generation and the new generation of quarterbacks share the screen.

In the lead-up to the match, both teams traded shots. Aaron Rodgers might have won the diss war with his comments that appeared to be poking fun at Jackson Mahomes. Here's how he put it, according to SBE Football on Instagram:

"Pat, I'm sure, is a big TikToker. It runs in the family."

The reference was to the Patrick Mahomes' brother, who is known for being related to the two-time Super Bowl champion and for his massive landfill of social media content. Both he and the quarterback's wife, Brittany Mahomes, have seen more than their fair share of jokes and insults.

Why do Jackson and Brittany Mahomes get so much hate?

Brittany Mahomes at Kansas City Chiefs v Denver Broncos

Of course, those hurling the punchlines will point to the consistent drama spawned by the two. The quarterback's brother is currently in deep legal trouble after video allegedly caught him committing sexual battery when he forcibly kissed the owner of a restaurant in the shadow of Super Bowl LVII. The case is still ongoing.

While legally clean, the quarterback's wife has seen her name dragged through the mud over various video clips of her actions from her special suite at Chiefs games. Video exists of the wife spraying champagne out of the window above fans at a playoff game. The spray appeared to have landed on fans down below.

Meanwhile, courtesy of Quarterback on Netflix, she was also seen brushing off her husband's injury that he suffered during the 2022-23 playoffs. In the clip, she was spotted complaining about what she predicted to be an increase in workload for her. This happened just moments after the quarterback suffered the leg injury that plagued him for the rest of the Super Bowl run.

Of course, there was nothing revealed in the show about how he ended up handling his work around the house during the injury. However, the docuseries was clear in stating that treatment on the injury was intense.

Now, with the quarterback preparing for a defense of the Lombardi Trophy, the spotlight can only grow on the team. Will Mahomes deliver again?

