What are the chances of Aaron Rodgers playing in Week 10 vs Seahawks?

Aaron Rodgers' current status is up in the air as he must wait to be cleared of COVID in order to return to in-person team activities. That is not the only issue that currently exists for Rodgers.

The controversy all began when it was revealed that Rodgers apparently lied about getting the vaccine, which led to Prevea Health dropping him as their spokesperson, among other things. Rodgers went on The Pat McAfee Show and said some seemingly outlandish things that did not make him look any better.

Now, getting back to the protocols at hand, there is only one way Rodgers can play this Sunday. Unvaccinated players must wait a minimum of 10 days, plus present two separate negative covid tests until they are ready to be cleared to play again.

What is Aaron Rodgers' status for this week's game?

Much of the NFL is upset that Aaron Rodgers has lied about his vaccination status, and has seemingly been given a slap on the wrist for the whole fiasco. Many want Rodgers to face more stern discipline and quite possibly be suspended for a few games immediately.

That doesn't seem to be the case as of right now. Rodgers cannot practice this week with his team and must wait until Saturday to be fully cleared of COVID.

If he is cleared, it is likely he will indeed play Sunday against the Seahawks.

The NFL has yet to decide whether Rodgers will face more stern discipline as a result of him lying about being vaccinated.

Tom Pelissero @TomPelissero @gmfb #Seahawks QB Russell Wilson is back for Sunday’s showdown with the #Packers , who can get Aaron Rodgers back from the COVID list Saturday — and he doesn’t need a negative test. @nflnetwork #Seahawks QB Russell Wilson is back for Sunday’s showdown with the #Packers, who can get Aaron Rodgers back from the COVID list Saturday — and he doesn’t need a negative test. @nflnetwork @gmfb https://t.co/nXsiJOv4CP

If Rodgers had been vaccinated, all he would have needed to do was present two negative covid tests within 24 hours of each other, but standard practice is that he must wait a minimum of 10 days since his contraction of the virus.

Rodgers will not be allowed to participate in any physical or team activities and will be forced to do walk-throughs through Zoom until Saturday.

Again, this is all subject to Rodgers not being disciplined further for his blatant lying about being vaccinated. Rodgers also broke one of the biggest protocol rules in that unvaccinated players may not participate in outside promotional purposes with larger gatherings of people and he recently released a brand new commercial with State Farm.

Head coach Matt LaFleur will be meeting with the media this entire week, where there are sure to be plenty of questions regarding Rodgers and his status with the team.

As of right now, there are no further disciplinary updates. Barring a negative test on Saturday, Rodgers will be able to start on Sunday.

Edited by LeRon Haire