Adam Thielen fantasy outlook: What to expect from the Vikings WR in Week 12's prime-time, Thanksgiving Day matchup

Adam Thielen is an experienced wide receiver who plays for the Minnesota Vikings. The Vikings signed Thielen as an undrafted free agent in 2014 after the Minnesota State University alum was not selected in the 2014 NFL Draft.

Since being signed by Minnesota, Thielen has played a significant role in the franchise's offense. He has been one of Kirk Cousins' favorite weapons for multiple seasons. Thielen has been so good that he has earned two Pro Bowl honors in his nine-year career and has something of a cult following in Minnesota.

Barring any injuries or unforeseen setbacks, Adam Thielen will play for the Minnesota Vikings on Thanksgiving in Week 12. Throughout his career, Thielen has been one of the most reliable options in the Vikings' squad. The Minnesota native is up and ready to face off against Bill Belichick's New England Patriots in Week 12.

The issue is, it's been a bit of an up-and-down season for Thielen in fantasy football. Like the rest of his Vikings teammates, Thielen was in poor form during their last match against the Dallas Cowboys. Thielen had two receptions (three targets) for 25 yards in Sunday's 40-3 loss. These stats tell the story of the issues that plagued the Vikings, and fantasy owners hope he will bounce back here.

Minnesota are playing the New England Patriots in prime-time on Thanksgiving Day and there are some concerns about his fantasy outlook. Given the strength of the Patriots defense, Thielen's disappointing recent form and Kirk Cousins' prime-time problems, it's worth benching him for this one.

Everyone knows that Justin Jefferson is Kirk Cousins' favorite target. Adam Thielen is not the primary weapon in the Vikings offense and this matchup, coming days after a harrowing defeat, seems like a trap.

Potential streaming alternatives to Adam Thielen in Week 12

Here are some receivers that could be decent streaming options for Week 12 of NFL fantasy:

Parris Campbell, Indianapolis Colts

Christian Watson, Green Bay Packers

Drake London, Atlanta Falcons

Jarvis Landry, New Orleans Saints

George Pickens, Pittsburgh Steelers

Curtis Samuel, Washington Commanders

Courtland Sutton, Denver Broncos

Treylon Burks, Tennessee Titans

Garrett Wilson, New York Jets

D.J. Moore, Carolina Panthers

Adam Thielen's 2022 Stats

The season has been decent by Thielen's high standards, with the year nine being the clear second option at WR behind Justin Jefferson. You have to admire how professional Thielen has been about the whole thing, with him being more concerned with winning than targets.

The nine-year veteran wideout has recorded 45 receptions for 492 receiving yards and two receiving touchdowns in ten games.

