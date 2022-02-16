Adrian Peterson's wife reveals what really happened on airplane with legendary RB accused of domestic violence

On Super Bowl Sunday, free-agent running back Adrian Peterson was arrested at Los Angeles International Airport for domestic violence after an alleged airplane altercation with his wife.

According to reports, Los Angeles Airport Police responded to a possible domestic violence on board an aircraft bound for Houston and responded to "a verbal and physical altercation between a male suspect and a female victim."

On Sunday, Adrian and his wife Ashley had a verbal argument on a flight, and he was removed from the plane, a representative for the family told TMZ. “This is a private misunderstanding between husband and wife and we anticipate it will all be resolved shortly.”

The report states that the alleged incident occurred on the airplane which had to be turned around on the runway and returned to the gate due to a verbal and physical altercation between the husband and wife.

Peterson grabbed Ashley's wedding ring and scratched her finger, a source close to Peterson said, and the plane returned to the gate afterwards. The same source said Ashley Peterson was not going to press charges.

Peterson was released at 2:26 p.m. PST on $50,000 bond.

Following rumors and backlash about the situation, Peterson's wife, Ashley, took to Instagram to address the situation in a short message.

"On Sunday, Adrian and I had a verbal argument. Unfortunately, it was on an airplane. At no point did Adrian hit or strike me. This is a private matter between my husband and myself. We ask that everyone respect our privacy so we can focus on what matters most: our children," said Ashley Peterson in an Instagram post.

What this means for free agent running back Adrian Peterson going forward

San Francisco 49ers v Seattle Seahawks

This news isn't a good look for the 15-year veteran, who is a free agent. Peterson played for the Titans for three games last season before joining the Seahawks' practice squad and appearing in one game last season in which he scored a touchdown.

In 2014, Peterson was charged with felony child abuse for using a switch to spank his then-4-year-old son, which led to bruises and cuts to his body.

With the recent news on Sunday, and the fact that he is an aging running back, it would likely make things harder for Peterson to find a team to play for next season.

Edited by LeRon Haire