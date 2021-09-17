'Aint no player like him': The player Rams DT Aaron Donald believes is unlike any other in the NFL

Aaron Donald is no stranger to hearing about his feats in the NFL. Donald came in at #2 on the Top 100 Players List in the NFL this season. Donald was also given Defensive Player of the Year honors during the 2020 season, beating out sack rival T.J. Watt.

It's not often that a player of Donald's caliber recognizes the same level of skill in a compatriot, but that is exactly what Donald did when referring to a teammate and defensive standout, Jalen Ramsey.

Is Jalen Ramsey the best cornerback in the NFL?

Ramsey and Donald are both core pieces of the Los Angeles Rams defense that's been crucial to their 1-0 start to the season. The Rams embarrassed the Chicago Bears during last Sunday's game with a final score of 34-14.

Ramsey also landed himself on the Top 100 Players List at #13, beating out fellow cornerback standout Xavien Howard, who plays for the Miami Dolphins.

Ramsey is one of the best cornerbacks in the league, if not the best, a detail Donald was adamant about sharing in a recent interview.

“Ain’t no player like him in the National Football League. He can do it all. He’s a special talent. He loves the game. He plays with a lot of passion. He flies around and he’s a playmaker. So I’m just happy he’s on our team.”

The CB has been a standout in the league for years. Ramsey has the capabilities and speed to fly around the field, chasing the ball and stopping would-be breakaway touchdowns.

Ramsey has also been given an overall score of 99 on Madden, which comes with the fact that he is one of the best players in the league at his position.

Ramsey is one of the best cover cornerbacks in the league, with that crown placed firmly on his head after Week 1. Ramsey accounted for nine tackles, seven solos, two assisted, two tackles for loss and one pass defended in the Rams' victory over the Bears.

There is a reason he is held in such high regard by Aaron Donald. Just look at Ramsey's stats against big-name receivers.

Some of the best receivers in the league currently have put up no touchdowns against Ramsey, as well as not being able to even break 100 yards when he is covering them. These are some astounding numbers and aid the fact that Ramsey is and will be one of the best cornerbacks in the league for the foreseeable future, and is seen mostly as the best overall cornerback playing today.

Ramsey spent just under four seasons with the Jacksonville Jaguars before the Los Angeles Rams traded two first-round picks and a fourth-round pick to bring him to the City of Angels; a deal that has haunted the Jaguars ever since.

If someone as highly regarded as Aaron Donald claims that a player is unlike anyone else in the NFL, that player is likely to be just as dominating as Donald is.

