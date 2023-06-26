Alex McGough USFL salary: How much did ex-Seahawks QB earn with Birmingham Stallions?

Birmingham Stallions QB Alex McGough is the best quarterback in the USFL, and it's not even close. The former Seattle Seahawks man led the Stallions to the USFL championship game with a 47-22 blowout victory over the New Orleans Breakers.

McGough is currently the betting favorite for the 2023 USFL league MVP award.

Alex McGough stayed active for the entirety of the 2023 USFL season, so he is making at least $53,500 for the year. However, he will likely make significantly more if he wins the league MVP and the USFL championship, which his Stallions side is favored to win.

Where did McGough play in college? Revisiting USFL QB's CFB Career

Alex McGough played college football for FIU. The Gaither High School alum was a member of FIU from 2014 till his graduation in 2017. McGough finished his rookie season recording 1,680 yards and 14 touchdowns.

His second season with FIU saw him perform well above expectations as he became the undisputed starter. He ended his second season with a stat line of 2,722 passing yards and 21 TDs, both school records.

McGough started Year 3 with a bang, rushing for a career-high two TDs against Florida Atlantic. He didn't perform as well as his second season but was still effective in high-pressure situations. McGough put up a stat line of 1,891 passing yards, 13 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. He also added four TDs on the ground.

His last year with FIU saw him live up to the standards set in 2015. McGough ended his senior year with a passer rating of 142.8 and a completion percentage of 65.3%, both school records. He did that on a stat line of 2,798 passing yards, 17 TDs and eight interceptions. He added a career-high five ground TDs for good measure.

Has Alex McGough played in the NFL?

While Alex McGough was drafted into the NFL in Round 7 of the 2018 Draft by the Seattle Seahawks, he has yet to partake in a regular or postseason NFL game. The Seahawks waived him before the beginning of his rookie season.

Since then, he has appeared on the practice squads of the Jacksonville Jaguars, Houston Texans and Seahawks once more.

The bulk of his professional football success has come as a member of the Birmingham Stallions. He has won the 2022 USFL Championship, become the 2023 USFL passing touchdowns leader, the 2023 USFL passer rating leader, the 2023 USFL completion percentage leader and was selected as part of the 2023 All-USFL Team.

