Who is Alex McGough? Former NFL QB leads Stallions to stunning victory over Generals in USFL

Alex McGough is an American quarterback who plays for the Birmingham Stallions in the USFL.

McGough was selected by the Seattle Seahawks in the seventh round of the 2018 draft. While he hasn't had the most successful NFL career, he has been turning heads in the USFL of late.

His latest performance saw him replace injured Stallions QB J'Mar Smith against the New Jersey Generals. He threw a touchdown on his first pass of the game to break the tie before halftime. McGough stayed in the game to start the second half and recorded a remarkable 29-yard rushing touchdown to give Birmingham a 14-point lead.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Alex McGough completed 7 of 11 passes for 68 yards and a touchdown. McGough also led the Stallions in rushing with 51 yards and another touchdown.

Alex McGough's football career

Alex McGough started playing organized football when he appeared for Gaither High School in Tampa, Florida. He impressed with the side and earned a handful of D1 scholarship offers.

He chose Florida International University and committed to playing the 2014 college season with the side. McGough first appeared for Florida International University on August 30, 2014, recording 117 yards and a touchdown against Bethune–Cookman.

He had other decent performances for the side, but the highlight of his rookie year came against Middle Tennessee. He put up a stat line of 231 yards and three touchdowns. He ended his rookie season with 1,680 yards and 14 TDs.

The rest of his college career followed that pattern, as Alex McGough was always a reliable and serviceable QB for Florida International University. He had four productive years with the team, and in his senior year, he finished with a passer rating of 142.8 and a completion percentage of 65.3% (both school records at the time).

McGough declared for the 2018 NFL draft, and he was picked by the Seattle Seahawks in the seventh round. With this pick, he became the first QB drafted by the Seahawks since Pro Bowler Russell Wilson in 2012.

McGough didn't end up as successful as Wilson, as he was waived by the Seahawks on September 1, 2018.

Since being waived, he has been on the practice squads of the Jacksonville Jaguars, Houston Texans, and the Seattle Seahawks.

He eventually got another shot at professional football when the Birmingham Stallions selected him in the first round of the 2022 USFL draft. He has remained on the roster ever since, majorly serving as a backup behind J'Mar Smith.

Alex McGough's career earnings and net worth

Alex McGough has earned approximately $1,291,000 throughout his professional football career (acot Spotrac). He made that sum as a practice team member for three NFL franchises. We can only estimate the sum that he has made in the USFL, as the league only sometimes makes their payment model public.

Master Your Draft Strategy With Our Free and Easy-to-Use Mock Draft Simulator

Poll : 0 votes