Why did the USFL cease to exist? All you need to know about Fox league’s previous troubles

The USFL initially launched its first season in 1983. At the time, the league was considered the strongest rival league to the NFL dominance of American football since the old AFL.

However, the league lasted just three seasons before eventually relaunching in 2022. Here, we take a look at why the troubles the USFL faced when it first opened.

The USFL is a story about a league that had a plan but collapsed due to poor leadership. They let arrogance, new brash millionaire owners, and the NFL itself beat it into submission.

According to reports, the minor league was the dream of New Orleans antique dealer David Dixon. Dixon was instrumental in bringing the New Orleans Saints into the NFL in 1965. However, he saw football not only as a fall sport but also as a sport that could be played in the spring season.

He then spent the next 15 years studying how to bring in a league that could rival the NFL. In 1980, Dixon hired a marketing agency to inform him of the feasibility of a spring and summer professional football league.

The results revealed that the league was viable and Dixon moved on to the next step of building a new league. For the inaugural season of 1983, he managed to lure 12 cities, nine of which already had an NFL franchise.

Dixon also sorted out a TV deal with ABC Sports and the then-fledgling ESPN. The TV rights were sold off for $13 million in 1983, $16 million in 1984 and 1985. Each year, ABC was paying $9 million of the total rate.

Interestingly, the first season did quite well despite having only 12 teams. Reports claimed that the league managed to attract 2.7 million fans over the spring and summer. Their games also averaged 25,031 fans in attendance.

The league then planned an expansion to 16 teams along with a salary cap of $1.8 million the following season. However, new team owners including Donald Trump in New Jersey, Eddie Einhorn in Chicago, and J. William Oldenburg convinced the league that spending more money was a way to insure success.

Moreover, the new owners decided that the league should move to a fall schedule and directly compete with the NFL. However, that never seemed to work and teams began losing money.

The USFL later filed an antitrust lawsuit with the NFL and won the case for just $1. However, the three-year court battle only added to the league's financial woes and the USFL eventually closed operations in 1986.

Nonetheless, the league returned in 2022 with eight teams. They began the 2023 season on Saturday, April 15.

