Alexander Mattison injury update: Latest on Vikings RB for Week 11 SNF vs Broncos

The injuries keep piling up for the Minnesota Vikings as starting running back Alexander Mattison was injured during the team's Week 10 victory on Sunday vs. the New Orleans Saints.

During the third quarter in the game, Mattison got banged up and left the game. He was soon ruled out of the remainder of the game with a concussion.

As the Vikings prepare to face the Denver Broncos on Sunday night, they could be without their starting running back. This comes after running back Cam Akers was placed on injured reserve after tearing his Achilles on Week 9, a week after quarterback Kirk Cousins suffered the same injury.

If Mattison can't suit up, running back Ty Chandler will lead the backfield. The team also signed running back Myles Gaskin this week following Mattison's injury.

Alexander Mattison Injury Update

Alexander Mattison remained in concussion protocol on Monday. The Vikings will monitor his situation this week leading up to their game vs. the Denver Broncos.

Sports medical anlayst Deppak Chona, known as @SportMDAnalysis on X, posted on social media that he thinks Mattison will likely miss this week's game but expected him to be back for Week 12's game vs Chicago Bears.

"#Vikings Alexander Mattison - Concussion protocol = likely 1 wk out, return Wk 12."

What happened to Alexander Mattison?

Alexander Mattison suffered a concussion in the third quarter of the Minnesota Vikings' 27-19 victory against the New Orleans Saints. As a result, he did not return back to the game.

His backup Ty Chandler recorded 15 carries for 45 yards and scored a touchdown. If Mattison is inactive, it will be interesting to see how Chandler plays as Mattison has been having a struggling season. He's been averaging 3.5 yards per carry on 130 attempts and has yet to score a touchdown this season.

When will Alexander Mattison return?

With Alexander Mattison being in concussion protocol, it's a wildcard guess as to when he will return.

Until he clears the protocol, he won't be able to practice, which wouldn't benefit him as the team is preparing for Sunday night's game.

