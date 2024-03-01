Alexander Mattison Landing Spots: 3 teams that should sign former Vikings RB

The Minnesota Vikings handed over the reins to running back Alexander Mattison after Dalvin Cook. However, he made Vikings fans miss the four-time Pro Bowler even more. In 16 games, Mattison had 180 carries for 700 yards and zero touchdowns.

In comparison, Ty Chandler had 461 yards and three touchdowns despite starting only four games. Those numbers had the Vikings convinced they are better off with the former North Carolina standout. Consequently, the team will release Mattison, according to ESPN insider Adam Schefter.

Mattison’s release cancels the two-year, $7 million contract extension he signed during the 2023 offseason. It will also end his five-year stint with the Vikings, wherein he gathered 2,370 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns.

While his recent performance doesn’t paint a bright picture for his free agency prospects, other NFL teams could benefit from his services.

3 best fits for Alexander Mattison

The Boise State product might be better off as a secondary running back. He arguably squandered the opportunity given him last season despite playing behind solid run blockers like Brian O’Neill, Garrett Bradbury and Christian Darrisaw.

Therefore, these NFL teams could find him helpful:

#1 – Kansas City Chiefs

Clyde Edwards-Helaire and Jerick McKinnon are free agents, and they haven’t done enough to convince the Chiefs to offer them an extension. Therefore, Alexander Mattison will have a roster spot should the two-time defending Super Bowl champions take interest in him.

Isiah Pacheco is their lead running back after finishing with 935 rushing yards and seven touchdowns last season. He will continue to get most carries while Mattison can give him a breather for some snaps.

#2 – Green Bay Packers

A.J. Dillon and Patrick Taylor will test free agency once the 2024 league calendar starts. While Aaron Jones is their starting running back, he will be a free agent after the 2024 season. Mattison is a suitable replacement if the Packers cannot bring back Dillon, who finished with 613 yards and two touchdowns last season. He did that in 178 snaps, two less than Mattison’s count.

#3 – Tampa Bay Buccaneers

While Rachaad White is the favorite to be the starting running back in 2024, the Buccaneers’ running back rotation is shallow. Chase Edmonds’ free agency could open a roster spot that Alexander Mattison can fill.

The Buccaneers need a boost in their ground game after finishing dead last in rushing yards per game (88.8) last season. Likewise, the NFC South is a wide-open division, giving Mattison an easier path to the postseason.