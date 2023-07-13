“She’s settling” – Alix Earle’s ESPYs hard launch of Dolphins’ Braxton Berrios fails to impress NFL Twitter 

Following weeks of rumors and speculation, Alix Earle and Braxton finally made their first appearance together.

Stepping it up for the iconic 2023 ESPYs Awards, the TikTok star and Berrios attended the event together. Apart from the TikToks posted by Earle, the rumored couple hadn't made a public appearance yet.

Of course, fans of the TikTok It Girl had to comment on her possible new relationship. With millions of followers across TikTok and Instagram, Earle is easily one of the most popular influencers today.

However, Berrios might have failed to impress her fans on Twitter.

As per a few users, Earle is 'settling' with Berrios. Others, owing to the recent Barbie movie premiere, compared Earle and Berrios to Barbie and Ken respectively.

Scott @ScottyTruexSr @ChicksInTheOff Why’s Berrios at the Espys? They give an award out for dropping the most punts? @ChicksInTheOff Why’s Berrios at the Espys? They give an award out for dropping the most punts?

Berrios shared images with Earle on Instagram:

Image credit: Braxton Berrios' official Instagram account

Alix Earle hinted at a relationship with Braxton Berrios before

Before the ESPYs, Earle had posted a TikTok featuring a man in her bed a few weeks ago. Despite the clips, the face of the person wasn't visible.

Fans concluded the man was Berrios, considering she also replied to a comment on the video:

Image credit: Alix Earle's TikTok comments

"We're not even "dating" but just hard for me to not share stuff w u guys hahahaha," Alix Earle wrote.

That being said, the rumors weren't without drama. Before Earle, the Miami Dolphins WR was dating Sophia Culpo. As cheating allegations continued, the Culpo sister shared screenshots confirming their breakup around the Super Bowl.

As per Culpo, Berrios was seen kissing some other girl.

Via Sophia Culpo's TikTok account.

Berrios himself went on IG to discuss the breakup:

"It was a good relationship, it was a healthy one. And towards the end of it, we had conversations along the lines of we just weren't working out. So when we split back in January, that's why."

Though Culpo did not mention the woman he was kissing, fans assumed her to be Earle, who also lives in Miami like Berrios.

