“She’s settling” – Alix Earle’s ESPYs hard launch of Dolphins’ Braxton Berrios fails to impress NFL Twitter 

By Devika Pawar
Modified Jul 13, 2023 16:51 GMT
Alix Earle’s ESPYs hard launch of Braxton Berrios fails to impress fans

Following weeks of rumors and speculation, Alix Earle and Braxton finally made their first appearance together.

Stepping it up for the iconic 2023 ESPYs Awards, the TikTok star and Berrios attended the event together. Apart from the TikToks posted by Earle, the rumored couple hadn't made a public appearance yet.

Of course, fans of the TikTok It Girl had to comment on her possible new relationship. With millions of followers across TikTok and Instagram, Earle is easily one of the most popular influencers today.

However, Berrios might have failed to impress her fans on Twitter.

@ChicksInTheOff she’s settling
@ChicksInTheOff Who took who???
@ChicksInTheOff Wasn’t he just with Olivia culpo sister…

As per a few users, Earle is 'settling' with Berrios. Others, owing to the recent Barbie movie premiere, compared Earle and Berrios to Barbie and Ken respectively.

@ChicksInTheOff she’s gorgeous… and he’s there
@ChicksInTheOff it’s giving barbie and ken
@ChicksInTheOff Why’s Berrios at the Espys? They give an award out for dropping the most punts?
@ChicksInTheOff she’s everything he’s just ken
They are giving off Barbie and Ken Vibes twitter.com/chicksintheoff…
She is using this man as a pawn on a chess board. twitter.com/chicksintheoff…
A lot of us learning who Braxton Berrios is today. twitter.com/chicksintheoff…

Berrios shared images with Earle on Instagram:

Image credit: Braxton Berrios' official Instagram account

Alix Earle hinted at a relationship with Braxton Berrios before

Before the ESPYs, Earle had posted a TikTok featuring a man in her bed a few weeks ago. Despite the clips, the face of the person wasn't visible.

Fans concluded the man was Berrios, considering she also replied to a comment on the video:

Image credit: Alix Earle's TikTok comments
"We're not even "dating" but just hard for me to not share stuff w u guys hahahaha," Alix Earle wrote.

That being said, the rumors weren't without drama. Before Earle, the Miami Dolphins WR was dating Sophia Culpo. As cheating allegations continued, the Culpo sister shared screenshots confirming their breakup around the Super Bowl.

As per Culpo, Berrios was seen kissing some other girl.

Via Sophia Culpo's TikTok account.

Berrios himself went on IG to discuss the breakup:

"It was a good relationship, it was a healthy one. And towards the end of it, we had conversations along the lines of we just weren't working out. So when we split back in January, that's why."

Though Culpo did not mention the woman he was kissing, fans assumed her to be Earle, who also lives in Miami like Berrios.

