Terry Bradshaw played in the NFL for 14 seasons, all with the Pittsburgh Steelers. He won four Super Bowl titles, two Super Bowl MVP awards, and one NFL MVP award during his career. He was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1989.

Now serving as a broadcaster, his humor and lighthearted takes along with his football knowledge have garnered him a loyal fan base.

The Bridge @TheBridgeOhio



christianheadlines.com/contributors/m… NFL Hall of Famer Terry Bradshaw Cites Christian Faith as Source of Strength amid Cancer Diagnosis NFL Hall of Famer Terry Bradshaw Cites Christian Faith as Source of Strength amid Cancer Diagnosis christianheadlines.com/contributors/m… https://t.co/gpZ3XKNQ6Y

So much so that concerned NFL fans expressed their worries when the former NFL quarterback appeared to be sick while on air. In early October, he addressed fans' concerns by revealing that he was diagnosed with two forms of cancer last year.

When was Terry Bradshaw diagnosed with cancer?

The Hall of Famer announced on NFL Sunday Kickoff in October that he had battled two forms of cancer within the last year. Now 74 years old, the NFL MVP was diagnosed at 73.

“Folks, I may not look my old self, but I feel like my old self. I’m cancer free, I’m feeling great.”

At the time of his announcement, he also revealed that he was completely cancer free.

What type of cancer did Terry Bradshaw have?

Terry Bradshaw was diagnosed with bladder cancer towards the end of 2021. He underwent surgery and treatment at Yale University Medical Center and is now bladder cancer free.

Cancer Support Community @CancerSupportHQ



Read more of his story here: Fox NFL Sunday Host and Pittsburg Steelers Legend Terry Bradshaw reveal that he is now cancer-free after pair of diagnoses. “Folks, I may not look like my old self, but I feel like my old self. I’m cancer-free."Read more of his story here: bit.ly/3SXpU6E Fox NFL Sunday Host and Pittsburg Steelers Legend Terry Bradshaw reveal that he is now cancer-free after pair of diagnoses. “Folks, I may not look like my old self, but I feel like my old self. I’m cancer-free." Read more of his story here:bit.ly/3SXpU6E https://t.co/F59cHnEaFo

He said that in early 2022, he found a lump in his neck that was subsequently diagnosed as a Merkel cell tumor. He originally thought he had some neck problems, but it was a type of cancer that is diagnosed with an MRI and typically found in older patients.

A Merkel cell tumor is a rare malignant form of skin cancer. He was treated for it at the MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston, Texas.

Just this week, TMZ learned that the Hall of Fame quarterback's The Bradshaw Bunch reality show on E! won't be airing a third season. The family decided not to pursue filming another season due to the health issues that the former Steelers great was dealing with at the time. Though he is now healthy, there is no word on whether the family will decide to film a season in the future.

Poll : 0 votes