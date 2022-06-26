Alvin Kamara spotted at Nascar race alongside Michael Jordan as NFL suspension looms 

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara was spotted with NBA legend Michael Jordan yesterday. The two were seen hanging out and sharing laughs at yesterday's NASCAR event in Nashville, Tennessee.

Kamara is a huge NASCAR fan, and he has a role within the business. On June 20, 2021, NASCAR named Kamara as the Growth and Engagement Advisor. Kamara's interest in the sport began in June 2020 when the sport and its drivers, led by Bubba Wallace, took a stand for racial equality and social justice.

Kamara was excited to be a part of NASCAR.

Kamara said:

“It’s an honor to be able to team up with NASCAR and be their first-ever Growth and Engagement Advisor,” Kamara said. “I’m excited to use my passion as a fan to help shape their long-term efforts to grow the sport.”

It made sense to see Kamara and MJ enjoying their time together at the NASCAR event yesterday. Not only is Kamara a big NASCAR fan, but so is Jordan.

Jordan became a NASCAR team owner in 2020, signing Bubba Wallace as his first driver and hoping to introduce a new audience to racing and educate them in the process.

Jordan said:

“Historically, Nascar has struggled with diversity and there have been few Black owners,” Jordan said in his statement. “The timing seemed perfect as Nascar is evolving and embracing social change more and more.”

“I see this as a chance to educate a new audience and open more opportunities for Black people in racing,” Jordan said.

What the New Orleans Saints would be for the first six weeks if Kamara gets that suspension

Divisional Round - Tampa Bay Buccaneers v New Orleans Saints

While it seemed like Kamara had a good time yesterday, he won't be when the season begins. Following the NFL Pro Bowl game at the end of the season, he was arrested at Allegiant Stadium. The Saints running back was arrested on suspicion of battery causing substantial physical harm, which resulted in a broken orbital bone for Darnelle Greene.

He's expected to face a six-game suspension from the NFL.

In 13 games last season, Kamara scored nine touchdowns and accounted for 1,337 total yards. If he were to be out for the first six games to start the Saints' season, that would be a huge blow for the team and new head coach, Dennis Allen.

_________________________________________________________________

If you use any quotes, please credit Bleacher Report, Pro Football Talk, and H/T Sportskeeda.

_________________________________________________________________

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far