Amari Cooper contract: Exploring Bills WR's contract ahead of 2025 free agency

The Buffalo Bills acquired Amari Cooper from the Cleveland Browns during the October 2024 roster moves. The five-time Pro Bowl receiver now heads into 2025 free agency after completing the final year of his $100 million Dallas Cowboys contract.

Cooper's impact in Buffalo fell short of expectations due to injury struggles. He recorded 20 catches for 297 yards and two touchdowns with the Bills, though he did score in his debut against the Tennessee Titans.

His previous contract, signed with Dallas in 2020, included substantial guarantees: $40 million at signing, a $10 million signing bonus, and $60 million total guaranteed money. The deal averaged $20 million annually over five years, with the 2022 salary converting $18.88 million to a signing bonus.

Buffalo managed Cooper's 2024 cap hit effectively at just $806,667. His total career earnings through 2024 reached $136,672,334, making him one of the NFL's highest-paid receivers over that span.

Spotrac's latest projections, released January 31, value Cooper's next contract at $14.2 million annually. This figure places him among the top available wide receivers in 2025 free agency.

Steelers emerge as leading destination for Amari Cooper's services

AFC Championship Game: Buffalo Bills v Kansas City Chiefs - Source: Getty

Multiple NFL analysts see the Pittsburgh Steelers as Cooper's likely landing spot. The team actively sought receiver help at the 2024 trade deadline, including pursuing Cooper before his move to Buffalo.

FanSided's Nick Villano outlined the fit on Saturday:

"Despite this inconsistency in Buffalo, Cooper is still one of the better receivers available this season. The Bills likely won't want to pay the man, but someone will. We think that 'someone' will be the Pittsburgh Steelers."

Pro Football Focus ranks Cooper seventh among 2025 free agents. Their February 12 analysis highlighted Pittsburgh's need for veteran leadership:

"Pairing the even-keeled Cooper with George Pickens would be a prudent move to calm the Steelers' receiver room and split defensive attention."

The Steelers' offensive plans factor into their interest. With Justin Fields expected to lead their offense, Amari Cooper's experience could prove valuable:

"It could give another weapon for Justin Fields, who is going to run a chaotic offense that needs veterans who can play on their toes," Villano noted.

Buffalo's salary cap constraints will likely prevent them from matching competitive offers. Despite Amari Cooper's limited production in Bills colors, his consistent career performance suggests continued value at age 30.

