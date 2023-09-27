Anthony Richardson injury update: Latest on Colts QB for Fantasy Football Week 4

The Indianapolis Colts shocked the football world after selecting Anthony Richardson fourth overall in the 2023 NFL draft. After all, mock drafts projected that Will Levis would be the third quarterback chosen after Bryce Young and C.J. Stroud.

As it turned out, looking beyond his flaws paid dividends for the Indianapolis Colts. Through two games, the former Florida standout has completed 63.8 percent of his passes for 279 yards and a touchdown. He also has three rushing touchdowns.

Unfortunately, an injury has derailed his rookie campaign and he missed the Colts' Week 3 matchup.

Anthony Richardson Injury Update

Per James Boyd of The Athletic, Colts head coach Shane Steichen shared that Anthony Richardson will return to practice on Wednesday. He will prepare for the Colts’ Week 4 game against the Los Angeles Rams.

As a precautionary measure, the team will still list him as questionable for that game, however, returning to practice indicates that he is close to returning.

During Richardson’s absence in Week 3 against the Baltimore Ravens, Gardner Minshew filled in admirably. He had 27 completions for 227 yards and a touchdown in the 22-19 victory.

But during his Monday press conference, Steichen reaffirmed that while Minshew had a solid game, Richardson remains their starting quarterback. The former Gator will take his place once cleared to play, which may happen any time this week.

What happened to Anthony Richardson?

Chicago Bears vs. Indianapolis Colts

The Colts placed Richardson under concussion protocol during their Week 2 game against the Houston Texans. His head bounced off the surface after his second rushing touchdown. He re-entered the game before leaving in the second quarter to have the team’s medical staff check on his concussion symptoms.

He did not return to the game, finishing with six completions and three carries for 91 total yards and two rushing touchdowns. The concussion forced Anthony Richardson to miss their Week 3 game, wherein Minshew led the Colts to their second win in three games.

Richardson has a massive frame that gives him an edge when he breaks out to run. His nimble feet also allow him to evade defenders. That’s why he has collected 75 rushing yards and three touchdowns in two games. At least through Week 2, the projection of him being a bulkier Lamar Jackson rings true.

When will Anthony Richardson return?

Indianapolis Colts vs. Buffalo Bills

That Richardson returned to practice is good news for the Colts. It’s a positive development after skipping the previous week due to concussion protocol. However, training participation does not automatically indicate that Richardson will be the starter in Week 4.

The Colts will closely monitor his performance and health over the next three days. Any anomalies they might discover could lead to Minshew starting again versus the Rams. But if everything checks out, Anthony Richardson will take his place behind center.

Richardson had 24 completions for 223 yards and a touchdown during his NFL debut against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Unfortunately, a costly interception led to their division rivals claiming a 31-21 victory. That stat line, plus his one touchdown from 40 rushing yards, has Colts fans excited for his potential.