Anthony Richardson surgery: How serious is Colts QB’s injury?

Anthony Richardson and his NFL journey will begin in Indianapolis as the Colts took the quarterback fourth-overall in this year's NFL Draft. The former Florida Gators star was having a great camp but sat out due to nasal surgery.

The procedure was to correct Richardson's nasal septum. Per The Mayo Clinic website, procedures like the one the rookie signal-call had are typical to fix a distorted septum.

It is the cartilage splitting the area between the two nostrils. The condition can make it difficult to breathe via the nose. Head coach Shane Steichen was asked if the surgery could have taken place ahead of camp.

"We didn't want him to come in and, like, not start camp ... So, let's get to camp and do it on an off day." - Shane Steichen

Steichen added that it's nothing too serious and that Anthony Richardson should be back at camp soon. The veteran quarterbacks, Gardner Minshew and Sam Ehlinger will likely be dividing up Richardson's snaps until his return.

While Richardson will be fine long-term, the Indianapolis Colts will not rush their top pick back. The franchise has an injury history when it comes to the quarterback position.

Andrew Luck was the last quarterback the Colts took in the top five of a draft, going No.1 overall in 2012. Luck missed the entire 2017 season after having surgery on his throwing shoulder.

Two seasons prior, he missed seven games after suffering from a lacerated kidney along with several muscle pulls in his abdomen. Luck retired in April 2019 at the age of 29.

Arguably the greatest quarterback in Colts history, Peyton Manning was the team's top pick in the 1998 draft.

Manning would play 13 seasons for the franchise until he had surgery to repair a disc in his neck, missing the 2011 season. He wouldn't play another down for the franchise.

Could Anthony Richardson become the Colts starter in 2023?

Anthony Richardson at this year's NFL Draft

The 21-year-old could join both Manning and Luck to start under center for the Colts as a rookie this upcoming season.

Manning led the league in passing attempts (575) and interceptions (28) while throwing for 3,739 yards and 26 touchdowns in his rookie season in 1998. The Hall of Famer was second in the AP Offensive Rookie of the Year voting that season.

Luck, like Manning, finished second in Offensive Rookie of the Year voting in his rookie season.

The 2012 season saw Luck throw for 4,374 yards, 23 touchdowns, and 18 interceptions. His 4,374 yards remain the most for a rookie quarterback in NFL history.

Anthony Richardson is looking to have a similar first season as the Colts legends in 2023.