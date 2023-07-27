Was Peyton Manning’s final season or Russell Wilson’s first Broncos season worse?

Russell Wilson and Peyton Manning both "enjoyed" arguably the worst season of their careers while wearing orange and blue. However, with the 2022 season circling the drain once and for all for No. 3, one comparison can now be made between the two. Which blockbuster transplant quarterback had the worst season?

Of course, the first thing to address is how each season ended. Peyton Manning hoisted a Super Bowl trophy in his final time wearing the shoulder pads. Meanwhile, Wilson only had a meager win total to hoist. However, the comparison isn't about the wins but rather how each quarterback personally did in their respective seasons.

Peyton Manning's most recent Broncos season recap

No. 18 at Denver Broncos Media Availability

Manning won the Super Bowl, but statistically was essentially irrelevant. He threw for just nine touchdowns and 17 interceptions over the course of the 2015 regular season. He could complete 59.8 per cent of his passes. The reason the team was able to win as often as it did was due to the best-ranked defense of the season.

In the playoffs, he wasn't much better. He threw for two touchdowns and a interception, but only completed about 55 per cent of his throws. One other problem was his availability. He was able to start just nine games in the regular season due to injury. Some argued that he was benched for Brock Osweiler when he returned, but only because Osweiler stumbled did Manning get another shot.

Russell Wilson's most recent Broncos season recap

No. 3 at Denver Broncos v Seattle Seahawks

Meanwhile, Russell Wilson threw for 16 touchdowns and 11 interceptions, completing 60.5 per cent of his passes in 2022. It was by far the lowest completion percentage of his career. It was also the fewest throwing touchdowns.

As a starter, he went 4-11. Not only did he fail to win, but he also had injury troubles of his own.

Put simply, taking away the Super Bowl victory, Manning's arm was the team's weakness. That said, his ability to motivate the offense and check out badly chosen plays still seemed as good as ever.

The Broncos did manage to maintain the 16th-best offense in the NFL despite its troubles. Meanwhile, Wilson seemed to be completely lost throughout the season without a clue as to which way was up. The Broncos were ranked 21st in total offense that season.

Broncos fans hope that it's only uphill from here, but unless the two get a time machine and a brain transplant, Russell Wilson's 2022 year will always rank below Manning's.