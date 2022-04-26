Antonio Brown has a bizarre wish for his next music album

Antonio Brown has been out of the NFL since January 6th. Brown was released by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after their Week 17 game against the New York Jets. During the game, he removed his shirt and pads, leaving the field in frustration. Luckily for him, his relationship with Ye (Kanye West) has helped him kickstart a music career.

The album Paradigm was released last Wednesday to mixed reviews from fans and critics.

In an interview conducted with TMZ Sports on Monday, the 33-year-old revealed plans for his next album. Brown's goal is to include athletes as featured artists on his next album. Here's what he said:

"The next album got to be with all athletes. We want to give every athlete a chance to be creative -- NBA, baseball, and football players. We just want to give premier athletes the opportunity to express themselves, be themselves. I know a lot of players that do it on their own that may not put it out."

We've seen some professional athletes attempt a career in music in recent years, but none with a plan as unique as Brown's. The list includes his former teammate Le'Veon Bell and NBA superstar Damian Lillard.

TMZ Sports @TMZ_Sports Antonion Brown says he wants to have only athletes on his next album. tmz.com/2022/04/25/ant… Antonion Brown says he wants to have only athletes on his next album. tmz.com/2022/04/25/ant…

He also credited NBA Hall of Famer Shaquille O'Neil for paving the way for athletes to have careers in entertainment. He told TMZ Sports:

"Shaq was the only athlete that made a successful album that actually went platinum. And he still was a great player."

Now embedded in the music industry alongside Ye, it's fair to ask if the wide receiver has found his new permanent career.

CashTF @TFECASH music.apple.com/us/album/get-i… New Antonio Brown album dropped New Antonio Brown album dropped 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥😂😂😂😂😂😂 music.apple.com/us/album/get-i…

Will Antonio Brown attempt an NFL comeback after kickstarting his music career?

Tampa Bay Buccaneers v New York Jets

The wide receiver hasn't publicly addressed whether or not he wishes to return to the NFL. The only information we have is from Fox Sports analyst Skip Bayless. Bayless is friends with famous rapper Lil Wayne, who told Bayless he believes Brown will become a full-time rapper. Bayless said on UNDISPUTED:

"We were talking about what is AB’s future, and Wayne said, 'I think he’s going to be a full-time rapper'. That’s just his read from a distance. He’s heard him perform, and he thinks he’s pretty good, and he’s now got a partner who’s really good in Kanye."

His future is challenging to predict, as he's an enigmatic personality. He has struck out on numerous NFL teams, including the Buccaneers and Tom Brady.

Regardless of whether or not his album takes off, we may have seen the last of Antonio Brown in the NFL.

Edited by John Maxwell