Antonio Brown calls out media hypocrisy over handling of Aaron Rodgers situation

Antonio Brown has been active on social media since he departed from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. But on Friday, he appeared on Bob Menery's Full Send podcast. His appearance provided more insight into Brown's mind than ever before.

The seven-time Pro Bowler was upset about how the media has treated him in comparison to the treatment of Aaron Rodgers. Rodgers respectfully sounded off on MVP voter Hub Arkush, who said he wouldn't vote for Rodgers as MVP due to off-the-field reasons.

He couldn't understand why the media was quick to agree with Rodgers but not him.

Antonio Brown calls out the media for being hypocritical towards Aaron Rodgers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers v New York Jets

Antonio Brown's appearance on the Full Send podcast saw Brown speak in an unfiltered way. Brown mentioned Rodgers calling Arkush a "bum" in a press conference Wednesday. He questioned why people agree with Rodgers but are reluctant to agree with him. He said,

“I just watched Aaron Rodgers say a guy is a dummy, and everybody says, “Yeah, the guy is a dummy.” So you tell me. You guys tell me, what it is and what’s going on and why is it like this way?”

Rodgers and Brown are both currently engaged in their own respective controversies. Both players are among the biggest stories in the NFL.

Brown's questioning of the media supporting Rodgers is a questionable claim. By most accounts, the media isn't in favor of Rodgers as he continues to stir controversy.

Between Arkush, his stance against COVID-19, and reports that he'd boycott the Super Bowl, Rodgers isn't looked upon any more favorably than Antonio Brown.

Ari Meirov @MySportsUpdate Aaron Rodgers fires back at Hub Arkush, who said yesterday he won't vote Rodgers for MVP: I think he’s a bum. An absolute bum. ... His problem is I’m not vaccinated.... Maybe just for this season make it the Most Vaccinated Player."



Aaron Rodgers fires back at Hub Arkush, who said yesterday he won't vote Rodgers for MVP: I think he’s a bum. An absolute bum. ... His problem is I’m not vaccinated.... Maybe just for this season make it the Most Vaccinated Player."https://t.co/Y3oh6PKz1n

Antonio Brown was put on waivers by the Buccaneers for multiple reasons. He had an injured ankle that he dealt with leading up to Week 17. Brown posted texts from head coach Bruce Arians, telling him to be ready to play, despite his injury.

The 33-year-old, also, questioned his lack of targets, despite receiving 16 targets in Week 16.

Rick Stroud @NFLSTROUD Antonio is known for having a high pain threshold but the belief is Antonio probably should've never been on the field to begin with Sunday. And official statement from Brown's camp will be issued soon. They have stayed quiet since Sunday. Antonio is known for having a high pain threshold but the belief is Antonio probably should've never been on the field to begin with Sunday. And official statement from Brown's camp will be issued soon. They have stayed quiet since Sunday.

It's fair to question if Brown will ever play in the NFL again after this. Brown is one of the most talented wide receivers in NFL history. But talking as badly as he has about his former team could cause teams to shy away from signing him in the future.

Also Read Article Continues below

It's, also, unfortunate to see how far his career has fallen as he was on a Hall of Fame path as recently as three seasons ago.

Edited by Windy Goodloe