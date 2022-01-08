Antonio Brown calls out media hypocrisy over handling of Aaron Rodgers situation

Antonio Brown has been active on social media since he departed from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. But on Friday, he appeared on Bob Menery's Full Send podcast. His appearance provided more insight into Brown's mind than ever before.
The seven-time Pro Bowler was upset about how the media has treated him in comparison to the treatment of Aaron Rodgers. Rodgers respectfully sounded off on MVP voter Hub Arkush, who said he wouldn't vote for Rodgers as MVP due to off-the-field reasons.
He couldn't understand why the media was quick to agree with Rodgers but not him.
Antonio Brown calls out the media for being hypocritical towards Aaron Rodgers
Antonio Brown's appearance on the Full Send podcast saw Brown speak in an unfiltered way. Brown mentioned Rodgers calling Arkush a "bum" in a press conference Wednesday. He questioned why people agree with Rodgers but are reluctant to agree with him. He said,
“I just watched Aaron Rodgers say a guy is a dummy, and everybody says, “Yeah, the guy is a dummy.” So you tell me. You guys tell me, what it is and what’s going on and why is it like this way?”
Rodgers and Brown are both currently engaged in their own respective controversies. Both players are among the biggest stories in the NFL.
Brown's questioning of the media supporting Rodgers is a questionable claim. By most accounts, the media isn't in favor of Rodgers as he continues to stir controversy.
Between Arkush, his stance against COVID-19, and reports that he'd boycott the Super Bowl, Rodgers isn't looked upon any more favorably than Antonio Brown.
Antonio Brown was put on waivers by the Buccaneers for multiple reasons. He had an injured ankle that he dealt with leading up to Week 17. Brown posted texts from head coach Bruce Arians, telling him to be ready to play, despite his injury.
The 33-year-old, also, questioned his lack of targets, despite receiving 16 targets in Week 16.
It's fair to question if Brown will ever play in the NFL again after this. Brown is one of the most talented wide receivers in NFL history. But talking as badly as he has about his former team could cause teams to shy away from signing him in the future.
It's, also, unfortunate to see how far his career has fallen as he was on a Hall of Fame path as recently as three seasons ago.