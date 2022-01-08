"I'm still on a mission" - Antonio Brown refutes retirement claims

Following his troubling time in the NFL, Antonio Brown seemed to find another with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. However, after Sunday's incident, it's hard to believe that it wasn't the last straw.

It is thought by many that his time in the NFL is just about over simply because he is seen as more trouble than he is worth. His production on the field still warrants a team to pick him up, but his off-field issues are what will keep teams away.

Brown spoke on the Full Send Podcast hosted by Bob Menery, and the subject of his potential Hall of Fame induction came up and if his antics would hinder his chances of being inducted.

“Now everyone want to speak on my Hall of Fame induction," Brown said. "I'm still not done playing football? Well, yeah, they take five years to talk about you in the Hall of Fame once your done, but this the problem with the game.

Antonio Brown also touched on the recent comments made by Terrell Owens, who said he wanted to play for the Buccaneers in place of Brown. The recently-released Brown said despite everything, he is still "writing" his NFL story:

"What a 48 old guy saying he still could play football. You think we could play football for the rest of our life well you think it would impair your health at some point?. Alright, so what is the 48-year-old guy doing? Making comparables to a guy whose active right now in this time about Hall of Fame. I'm still playing. I still on a mission. I'm still writing the story." - Said Brown

Will Brown get another NFL chance?

Will the troubled receiver get another shot?

For many, the answer is likely to be no. Given his past history with off-field issues, from multiple sexual assault allegations to seperate felony and battery charges. he might find it hard to find a new NFL home. That's not to say he won't, but teams could be put off by his latest antics, if they weren't already.

His production on the field would still warrant a place on any team. His 545 yards and four touchdowns in seven games is nothing to turn your nose up at. In his comeback game after a three-game suspension following his fake vaccination card fiasco, he caught 10 passes for 101 receiving yards in a win over the Panthers.

Full Send Podcast @fullsendpodcast Antonio Brown on how he told Bruce Arians he wasn’t 100% before his last game Antonio Brown on how he told Bruce Arians he wasn’t 100% before his last game https://t.co/8NiXlBaHit

Brown will need to resolve all his issues before he is even thought of as an option for any team and there is no denying that he can still play at an elite level. A franchise could take a chance on the 33-year-old if they need another star receiver in their passing game.

Whether that happens or not remains to be seen, but one thing is for certain: the veteran is adamant that he wants to play football next season.

