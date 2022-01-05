"I know I can do it" - NFL HOFer Terrell Owens makes a bold claim of replacing Antonio Brown for the Bucs

Could former NFL wide receiver Terrell Owens really make a comeback at 48 years old? He thinks so.

The NFL Pro Football Hall of Fame wide receiver made a case for himself this week on his podcast as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are suddenly down another wide receiver after an abrupt exit from Antonio Brown.

The Buccaneers have signed a plethora of veteran players over the last two seasons to fill in the gaping holes in their roster. Running back Le'Veon Bell is the most recent addition to the Buccaneers roster.

Owens, who is a co-host on the weekly episode of "Getcha Popcorn Ready with T.O. and Hatch," said he is more than ready and willing to join the Buccaneers on their impending playoff run.

"If you think about where they are in the season, they don't need me for a 16-game season. Three to four games at the max. So, yes, I feel like I can go in, I can contribute at a high level and can be productive."

Does Terrell Owens still have what it takes to play in the NFL?

Former NFL wide receiver Terrell Owens last played in the National Football League in 2010 with the Cincinnati Bengals. Owens was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2018.

One of the best wide receivers of his time, Terrell Owens is now 48 years old and running past speedy defensive players is a tough job.

Owens has said over the years that he continues to workout and train every day as part of his daily routine.

Owens' stance is that he would only need to get through one regular-season game and then the playoff games and that he would be able to do it. Since it's not a full season, Owens believes he could be a valuable asset to quarterback Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers offense.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have been relying on their depth chart on both sides of the ball, but especially on offense.

Wide receiver Chris Godwin went down with a torn ACL and Mike Evans has returned after injuring his hamstring.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers haven't officially released wide receiver Antonio Brown after his abrupt exit on Sunday afternoon at MetLife Stadium. So an open roster spot hasn't been made available for any free agent wide receiver signings.

At least not as of yet.

Edited by LeRon Haire