"He's more of a safety" - Antonio Brown discusses Jake Paul possible future in the NFL

Could former Buccanneers wide-receiver Antonio Brown be training Jake Paul for a stint with the NFL?

Yesterday, the former receiver made a guest appearance on Logan Paul's Impaulsive, which is hosted by Paul and Mike Majlak. On the episode, AB and Paul discussed various topics -- from Brown storming off the field against the Jets, to Bruce Arians getting fined $50,000 for smacking safety Andrew Adam's helmet, to talking about a song with Kanye.

Things got interesting when Logan's brother Jake joined the conversation and revealed that he asked the former Buccaneer to help him train for the NFL. He was keen on the idea.

“He tell me his first love was football, so I think Jake’s more of a safety. He want to hit some S*it.”

Could Antonio Brown help Jake Paul prepare for a stint in the NFL?

After yesterday's episode of Impaulsive, it seems like Brown could potentially help train Paul in pursuit of an NFL career. Paul stated that, after he was at a UFC event, he thought about trying out for the NFL. He then added that Brown said the two could train together and that they could use his facility.

Jake said, “After I was at the UFC event I was like, yo, I’m actually serious about being a receiver or a safety, but I think I’ll be a slot receiver,” he added, “[Antonio] was like, yeah I have a whole facility, we could run some routes.”

Paul responded by saying he wouldn't want to play safety because he wouldn't want people to score on him to hurt his ego. The former Tampa Bay Buccaneer went on to say that he believes Paul could make a run at the NFL because he's already doing things people said he wouldn't be doing.

Could Antonio Brown end up boxing one of the Paul brothers?

Atlanta Falcons v Tampa Bay Buccaneers

It's 2022, and this is a real question. In this crazy new world of boxing that we live in, anything is possible. We've seen former NFL running back Frank Gore box former NBA guard Deron Williams. We've seen Nate Robinson in the ring. We've seen the rise of the Paul brothers and their boxing careers and the opponents they've fought which happen to be former UFC and former boxing champions in Tyron Woodley and Floyd Mayweather. With the wide receiver being a big name, he could be an option for fighting one of the Paul brothers.

Edited by Windy Goodloe